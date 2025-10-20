Tanzania: Govt Moves to Ease Dar Public Transport Woes

Dar es Salaam — THE government has reiterated its commitment to resolving long-standing transportation challenges in Dar es Salaam, with the completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Phase 2 - Mbagala route which is expected to significantly transform the city's public transport system.

Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART) Chief Executive Officer Said Tunda made the assurance during a joint inspection tour with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA), UDA Rapid Transit Public Limited Company (UDART) and MoFat Transport Services over the weekend.

Mr Tunda said the government is determined to ensure all infrastructure and operational systems are fully ready before the official launch, allowing residents of Mbagala and surrounding areas to enjoy reliable, modern and affordable transport.

"Expect transport challenges in Dar es Salaam to become history. Once this project is operational, traffic congestion and commuting difficulties will be drastically reduced," he said.

He explained that the ongoing trial phase focuses on identifying and fixing technical and operational gaps -- including bus schedules, ticketing systems and passenger safety measures -- before full-scale implementation begins.

Director General of LATRA, Mr Habibu Suluo, said the project demonstrates the government's commitment to creating a modern, accessible and efficient urban transport network that supports national productivity and economic growth.

"We are building a Dar es Salaam that works for everyone -- one where transport is not a daily struggle. This project symbolises progress and transformation," Mr Suluo said.

MoFat Company Director, Abdulrahman Kassim, commended the government for its investor-friendly environment, saying that private sector participation has been key to achieving timely progress.

He said their fleet of modern buses -- each capable of carrying up to 165 passengers -- will improve commuter safety and reduce travel times.

"We are in the trial phase and working hard to address minor challenges before the official opening," he said.

The BRT Phase 2 project covers the Kilwa Road corridor, connecting Mbagala with the city centre and is expected to benefit thousands of commuters daily.

Authorities affirmed that once operational, the project will cut travel time by over 50 per cent, reduce fuel consumption and support a greener environment through reduced vehicle emissions.

"This is more than just a transport project -- it is an investment in people's lives and the city's future," said Tunda.