Tanzania: ZEC Confirms Readiness As Ballot Papers Arrive Before Polls

Zanzibar — WITH less than two weeks to the October 29 General Election, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has received all 717,557 ballot papers, marking the completion of all crucial preparations for the highly anticipated national exercise.

Speaking at the Commission's headquarters in Maisara, ZEC Director Thabit Idarus Faina said the arrival of the ballot papers represents the final stage of logistical preparations, affirming that the electoral body is fully equipped to ensure a smooth, transparent and credible election.

"These ballot papers signify the final phase of our election readiness. We take pride in meeting our schedule without delay," said Faina.

He explained that before printing, ZEC conducted a rigorous tendering process involving four companies -- Lebone Litho Printers (PTY) Ltd of Johannesburg, Uniprinter of Durban, China Electronics Shenzhen Company (CES) of China and the Zanzibar Government Printing Agency (ZGP).

After a thorough evaluation process, ZGP won the tender based on quality assurance, proven experience, compliance with security standards and logistical proximity.

"Printing locally allowed close supervision, faster delivery and reduced costs," Mr Faina added. In a historic milestone, this marks the first time in Zanzibar's history that ballot papers were printed locally -- an achievement he described as "a moment of national pride", achieved only by a few African countries such as South Africa.

According to ZEC, the printing exercise cost 908.3m/-, down from the initial budget of 1.24bn/-, saving the government over 300m/- without compromising quality or security.

Mr Faina commended ZGP for completing the task ahead of the October 23 deadline, saying the early delivery demonstrated high professionalism and accountability.

"We are proud that our local institutions can deliver secure, high-quality election materials," he stressed.

He further confirmed that all other election materials have been distributed to district offices, while the ballot papers will be dispatched to polling stations in line with the official timetable. Political party representatives and election observers praised ZEC for conducting an inclusive and transparent process that has built public confidence ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, ZEC Vice Chairperson Justice Aziza Iddi Suwedi opened a joint working session with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Tanzania Mainland to discuss coordination, logistics and standards for a peaceful and credible election.

ZEC is responsible for Zanzibar's presidential, parliamentary and councillor elections, while INEC manages Union presidential and parliamentary elections. Justice Suwedi urged participants to uphold professionalism and prioritise national unity, saying: "Our ultimate goal is one -- a peaceful, fair and transparent election."