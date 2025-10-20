Tanzania: Tanga Leaders Urge Citizens to Uphold Peace

Tanga — AS the nation moves closer to the October 29, 2025 General Election, leaders in Tanga Region have joined the growing national appeal for peace, urging citizens--especially the youth--to resist any attempts to destabilise the country through unlawful demonstrations or provocative rhetoric.

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Ambassador Batilda Burian, said the region is fully prepared to ensure a peaceful, free and fair electoral process, noting that the calm exhibited so far during campaigns demonstrates political maturity and respect for democracy.

"Tanga's political, religious and civic leaders have shown exemplary unity. We must maintain this spirit as we head to the polls. Our strength lies in peace and patriotism,"

Dr Burian said during a stakeholders' meeting that brought together representatives of political parties, journalists, civil society groups and security organs.

She reminded voters that Tanzania's reputation for stability and unity has always been its pride, admired across Africa.

"Let us turn up early on election day, cast our votes peacefully and prove wrong those who wish to see chaos in our country," she added.

Tanga Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Almachius Mchunguzi, said law enforcement officers have intensified patrols and community engagements to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.

"The security situation remains calm. We are ready to protect voters, candidates and all stakeholders. There should be no fear; come out and vote in peace," he assured.

Religious leaders under the Tanga Peace Forum echoed the call for tolerance and harmony.

The forum's Secretary, Pastor Daniel Msumari, reminded citizens that peace is the foundation of all democratic progress.

"Without peace, there is no meaningful development. Every citizen must protect the tranquillity that defines our nation," he said.

On his part, Mr Mussa Mbarouk, Chairman of the Civic United Front (CUF) for Tanga District, urged political parties to counsel their supporters to avoid post-election violence or protests.

"Elections come and go, but our country remains. Let us not allow anyone to divide us for political gain," he emphasised.

Authorities also cautioned against fake news circulating on social media alleging planned protests, assuring the public that intelligence and security systems are in place to prevent any disruption.

"Peace is our greatest treasure. Let us guard it jealously," Dr Burian concluded.