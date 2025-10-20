Tanzania: Makini Party Promises to Uphold Magufuli's Legacy

Chato — CHAMA Cha Makini presidential candidate, Mr Coaster Kibonde, has pledged to uphold the values of the late Fifth Phase President, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, by promoting discipline, patriotism and people-centred development if elected in the October 29, 2025 General Election.

Speaking shortly after paying homage at Dr Magufuli's grave in Chato District, Mr Kibonde described the late president as a visionary leader who championed accountability, self-reliance and efficiency in governance.

"My leadership philosophy is rooted in Magufuli's example--service to the people, respect for public resources and putting the nation first," he said.

Mr Kibonde noted that throughout his 20-region campaign tour, he has prioritised the message of peace and national unity, warning that development cannot thrive in a divided nation.

"I urge all Tanzanians, regardless of political affiliation, to preserve our peace. We must never allow violence to taint our democracy," he said.

He called on the Tanzania Police Force and the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to take firm measures against individuals and groups using social media to spread misinformation, incite unrest or discourage voter participation.

"The Police Force must be vigilant in addressing those attempting to disturb peace, while TCRA should monitor and act against platforms that publish false information. Elections must unite, not divide," he stressed.

Mr Kibonde also appealed to Tanzanians to vote with confidence and patience, expressing faith in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct transparent and credible polls.

"Once Tanzanians cast their votes, they should return home peacefully and await the results. Let us reject calls for protests or demonstrations. Voting is a right, not a reason for conflict," he said.

The Makini presidential hopeful further pledged to advance development initiatives focusing on youth empowerment, industrialisation and infrastructure, noting that continuity of progress depends on national stability.

He also expressed confidence that the electorate will choose peace over division, saying: "Tanzanians are wise and peace-loving people. I trust that on October 29, they will make the right decision--for the unity and prosperity of our beloved nation."