Nigeria: Govt Commits to Safe Motherhood At Kogi Workshop

To improve maternal and child health in Kogi State, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and development partners, has concluded a five-day Implementation Design Workshop on the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

The workshop, which ended on Friday at the Primary Health Care Centre, Old Market, Lokoja, culminated in the official presentation of the MAMII Implementation Plan to the state government, a move seen as a major milestone in the state's effort to end preventable maternal and neonatal deaths by 2027.

At the handover, Mrs. Sariet Audu, the Federal SWAP officer for MAMII, described the document as more than a policy paper, saying that it represents a collective promise to ensure that every mother and child in Kogi State has a chance to live and thrive.

"This is not just a document; it is a call to action, MAMII is a shared vision, a collaborative mission that requires the effort of everyone, policy makers, health workers, and communities alike, to make Kogi a safer place for mothers and babies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Adekoya Adeola, principal nutrition officer at the Child Health Desk, who represented the coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said the federal government remains steadfast in its commitment to drastic reduction in maternal and newborn deaths nationwide.

According to her, the MAMII initiative mirrors the government's vision for a health system where "no woman dies giving life and no newborn is lost to preventable causes."

She emphasised that the programme is designed to strengthen healthcare systems, improve referral processes, and promote community participation in achieving better health outcomes.