Tanzania: Simai Rallies Tunguu Residents to Back CCM for Continued Development

Zanzibar — CCM candidate for Tunguu Constituency, Mr Simai Mohammed Said, has urged residents of Uzi Village in Zanzibar to continue supporting the ruling party for sustained peace and development under the leadership of President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi and President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Addressing a large rally at Uzi Ng'ambwa, Simai said the Eighth Phase Government has demonstrated unmatched commitment to transforming lives through infrastructure, education and social welfare projects that have reached even the most remote parts of Unguja.

"The bridge connecting Uzi Island to the mainland is more than just a structure--it symbolises inclusion and opportunity," he said, referring to the two-kilometre bridge that has opened access for business, transport and tourism.

He explained that before the bridge, residents faced challenges accessing markets, schools and healthcare services, but today the island is connected and thriving.

"Fishermen can now transport their catches faster, traders can access urban markets and children reach schools more easily. This is the kind of development CCM stands for," he noted.

Simai highlighted additional government achievements, including improved healthcare services through the construction of modern dispensaries, electrification projects and increased access to clean and safe water in rural areas.

"The success stories we see today--roads, schools, hospitals--are not coincidences. They are the result of visionary leadership by President Mwinyi and President Samia," he said to applause.

The Tunguu candidate pledged to focus on youth employment, women's empowerment and education if re-elected.

"We will expand vocational training and support entrepreneurship so that our youth become job creators rather than job seekers," he said.

Mr Simai also reminded residents to turn up in large numbers on election day, emphasising that voting for CCM guarantees continuity of progress and peace.

"Let us choose stability over empty promises. CCM has delivered before and it will continue to deliver," he said.

He further commended the people of Uzi for maintaining unity and discipline during campaign activities, saying their peaceful conduct reflects Zanzibar's long-standing culture of political tolerance.

"Let us all rally behind President Mwinyi and President Samia. With CCM, Zanzibar's future is bright," Simai concluded.