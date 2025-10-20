Tanzania: BMH - Safe Anaesthesia for Pregnant Mothers Is Here

Dodoma — BENJAMIN Mkapa Hospital (BMH) is set to launch a new service that offers safe pain relief for expectant mothers during labour through a medically approved technique known as epidural anaesthesia.

The announcement was made by BMH anaesthetist and pain management specialist, Fredrick John during a training session for healthcare workers and clients held as part of World Anaesthesia Day commemorations.

"It has been observed that some expectant mothers fear the intense pain associated with natural delivery, leading them to opt for caesarean sections. With this new service, mothers will be able to deliver naturally and pain-free, reducing the need for unnecessary surgery," explained Fredrick.

The service will be delivered through coordinated efforts among anaesthetists, obstetricians and midwives. Preparations, including procurement of equipment, training of specialists and development of clinical guidelines are already at an advanced stage. The service is expected to commence in January 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, Head of the Anaesthesia and Pain Management Department at BMH, Dr John Venancy Misago noted that the hospital will also introduce Interventional Pain Management. This approach uses anaesthesia techniques in place of oral painkillers to manage chronic and post-surgical pain.

"These specialised treatments will greatly benefit patients suffering from chronic conditions such as cancer, as well as those recovering from surgery," said Dr Misago.

He added that his department will provide training for BMH healthcare providers and subsequently roll out a capacitybuilding programme for other hospitals. A dedicated team will also be established to monitor and manage patients receiving pain treatment.

ALSO READ: Tanzania's free healthcare services to pregnant women hit 65pc target

Acting BMH Director, Dr Henry Humba, urged anaesthesia specialists to continue advancing their knowledge and skills. He emphasised that BMH is committed to growth, innovation and the delivery of new, specialised medical services. The introduction of epidural anaesthesia comes as BMH marks its 10th anniversary.

Since its establishment, the Dodoma based hospital has received approximately 230bn/- in government investment toward infrastructure and modern medical equipment, transforming it into a nationally and internationally recognised healthcare facility.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary celebrations, BMH Executive Director Professor Abel Makubi announced that the hospital will provide free medical services, including health check-ups for the public over a four-month celebration period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing attendees at Nyerere Square in the capital city, Prof Makubi highlighted the hospital's milestones in specialised healthcare services.

"In just a decade, we've made remarkable progress. One of our key achievements is the provision of specialised and super-specialised healthcare services. We've successfully performed kidney and bone marrow transplants on 21 children with sickle cell disease, a landmark in our country's healthcare system," Prof Makubi said.

He expressed his gratitude to the government, noting that 75 per cent of the treatment costs for the 21 children were covered by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Currently, the hospital serves between 1,000 and 1,200 patients daily.

Prof Makubi pledged continued collaboration with the government to promote medical tourism through ongoing infrastructure development and service enhancement.

Also speaking during the event, Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary Dr Khatib Kazungu, who welcomed Regional Commissioner Ms Rosemary Senyamule, urged BMH management to work closely with regional authorities to realise the hospital's vision of becoming a medical tourism hub.