Tanzania: Drone Technology Set to Revolutionise Tanzania's Agricultural Sector

Dar Ers Salaam — THE Ministry of Agriculture has intensified its efforts to transform Tanzania's agricultural landscape through the adoption of modern technologies, particularly drone technology, to boost productivity and efficiency.

This commitment was recently demonstrated through the completion of an intensive agricultural drone operation training programme for 16 experts.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between traditional farming practices and emerging technological innovations that are reshaping the global agricultural sector.

By empowering agricultural professionals with practical drone operation skills, the government is setting the stage for a new era of smart farming.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The use of drones will not only ease farm management but also enhance precision in data collection, enabling farmers and researchers to make timely and informed decisions on crop health, soil fertility and pest control.

In a statement during the closing ceremony, the Director of the Crop Development Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Ms Upendo Mndeme, emphasised the importance of integrating simplified and cost-effective technologies into the country's farming systems.

She said that Tanzania's journey towards commercialised and competitive agriculture depends heavily on how quickly such innovations are adopted and scaled.

Ms Mndeme urged the newly trained experts to ensure that drone technologies reach farmers across all regions to address production challenges, improve yields and enhance productivity.

She explained that drones will play a crucial role in research activities, soil health assessments and farm monitoring.

According to Ms Mndeme, the technology will improve the efficiency of pesticide and fertiliser application, thereby reducing costs while increasing coverage and accuracy.

She further highlighted that the trained experts would be instrumental in rolling out drone-related agricultural operations in areas that face a shortage of specialists, particularly in large-scale farms.

"With drones, we can monitor crop growth, detect diseases early and apply inputs precisely where they are needed. This marks a significant step toward modernising our agricultural systems," she said.

Similarly, Ms Justa Katunzi, Assistant Director in charge of Extension Services, described drone technology as a game changer for extension officers who work closely with farmers.

She said the use of drones would make agricultural extension services more efficient, timely and safer.

"Farmers will no longer need to risk their health by directly spraying chemicals, as drones can now handle the task more precisely and safely," she said.

Ms Katunzi added that the technology will help extension officers reach more farmers in less time, improving service delivery and reducing operational costs in the long run.

One of the participants, Ms Eliada Muya from the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) - Naliendele, expressed optimism about the role of drones in agricultural research and production.

She said the technology would be particularly useful in pest management and fertiliser application, especially in crops like cashew, which have long struggled with pest infestations and nutrient supply challenges.

"This training has equipped us with the technical knowledge to use drones for data collection, pest surveillance and precision spraying. It is a transformative step for agricultural research in Tanzania," she said.

The 10-day training attracted experts from various key agricultural departments and institutions, including the Department of Crop Development (DCD), Department of Land Use Planning and Soil Health (DLUP), Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) Programme, Department of Agricultural Mechanisation (DMV), Tanzania Fertiliser Regulatory Authority (TFRA), Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) and the Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT).

The multidisciplinary nature of the participants reflects the Ministry's holistic approach to promoting agricultural innovation and ensuring that drone applications are integrated across all sub-sectors.

This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to transform the agricultural sector through modern technology and data-driven solutions.

It aligns with national efforts led by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) to support local drone production and enhance regulations for safe drone operations.

The training also supports directives issued by the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) to acquire aircraft and drones for agricultural use, further advancing the government's vision of a technologically empowered agricultural industry.

Experts believe that integrating drones into Tanzania's farming systems could significantly improve agricultural outcomes by enabling real-time monitoring and precise management of resources.

Drones can cover vast areas within minutes, offering detailed aerial imagery that helps detect early signs of crop stress, pest infestation or disease outbreaks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This technology reduces manual labour, enhances efficiency and contributes to environmental conservation by minimising chemical overuse.

The successful completion of the drone training marks a major step toward achieving the Ministry of Agriculture's long-term goal of ensuring sustainable and resilient food systems.

By equipping local experts with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills, Tanzania is strengthening its capacity to tackle challenges in productivity, climate adaptation and resource management.

The initiative ultimately supports the government's broader vision under the Agricultural Sector Development Programme Phase II (ASDP II), which seeks to build a modern, competitive and inclusive agricultural economy that supports livelihoods, food security and economic growth.

As the trainees return to their respective institutions, they carry with them the tools to drive innovation and influence change.

Their expertise will not only empower farmers but also contribute to national efforts aimed at increasing agricultural output and ensuring that Tanzania keeps pace with global technological advancements in farming.

Through initiatives like this, the Ministry of Agriculture is redefining the future of farming one drone at a time.