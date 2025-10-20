Tanzania Hits 99 Million Subscriptions Mark

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S communication sector has recorded significant growth in the first quarter (Q1) of the 2025/26 financial year, with telecom subscriptions rising by 7.1 per cent to surpass 99 million.

Under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's communication sector has recorded impressive growth, marking a significant step toward building a modern, digital economy that serves all citizens.

The country has witnessed surge in telecom, internet and mobile money subscriptions, signalling a fast-evolving digital economy that is transforming lives, businesses and public service delivery.

According to the latest report released by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), telecom service subscriptions increased from 92.7 million at the end of June 2025 to 99.3 million by September 2025.

The number of internet users climbed by 4.1 per cent to 56.3 million, while mobile money subscriptions jumped by 5.3 per cent to reach 71.7 million accounts.

These numbers are more than statistics, they reflect a rapid transformation in how Tanzanians communicate, trade, bank and access services.

These achievements are part of President Samia's reformdriven leadership, guided by the CCM 2020-2025 Election Manifesto and the National Five-Year Development Plan (2021/22- 2025/26), both of which emphasise ICT as a cornerstone of national development.

Since taking office, President Samia has prioritised the expansion of broadband connectivity, affordable digital access and increased investment in ICT infrastructure, recognising that a digital economy is key to job creation, youth empowerment and national competitiveness.

"This progress reflects the president's commitment to building a knowledge-based society and making digital access a right, not a privilege," said Dr Jabiri Bakari, TCRA Director General.

"The widespread adoption of smart devices, expansion of mobile broadband and rollout of 4G and 5G networks have enhanced digital inclusion and national connectivity," added Dr Bakari.

Over 31 million Tanzanians now access the internet via mobile broadband. According to Dr Bakari, this has opened up opportunities in e-commerce, remote work, education, health services and digital finance, marking a decisive shift from a traditional economy to a digitally empowered one.

With 4G coverage now reaching 94.2 per cent of the population and 5G at 28.9 per cent, the country is well-positioned for deeper integration into the global digital economy.

"Mobile money platforms have driven financial inclusion, especially among the unbanked," said Dr Bakari.

"And service quality continues to improve as operators invest in infrastructure and innovation."

This growth is enabling entrepreneurs, small businesses and youth to participate in digital markets and benefit from easier access to financial tools, market information and online platforms.

According to the report, Dar es Salaam leads the country with 18.28 million active telecom subscriptions, followed by Mwanza (6.58 million), Arusha (5.98 million), Mbeya (5.71 million) and Dodoma with 5.30 million.

According to experts, these figures represent more than numbers, they reflect the tangible impact of the government under President Samia's inclusive development agenda, which leaves no region behind.

Economist Dr Isaac Safari praised the results as a clear indicator of President Samia's successful economic direction, noting that digital tools are helping Tanzanians reduce production costs, increase efficiency and access new market opportunities.

"This is a significant leap from a traditional economy to a digitally enabled economy, a transition guided by the country's policy framework and the government commitment to sustainable development," Dr Safari said.

"The rise in internet and mobile money usage has empowered Tanzanians to make informed decisions, reduce business costs and engage with new economic opportunities," he said.

Business and Entrepreneurship Expert, Dr Sylvester Jotta based at the Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) said the increase in digital access has directly enhanced the Ease of Doing Business in Tanzania.

"When more citizens have access to telecom and mobile money services, it boosts business participation across all sectors, especially for women and youth running businesses on social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and X," he explained.

He added that mobile money has broadened access to credit, savings and payment systems, reducing reliance on traditional banks and promoting financial resilience and inclusion.

This progress reflects a broader national outcome: Tanzania is building a resilient, connected and inclusive digital economy.

With more people online, more businesses going digital and more citizens accessing financial services via mobile phones, the country is entering a new era of inclusive growth and innovation.

To sustain this momentum, TCRA and stakeholders call upon policy-makers to continue investing in ICT infrastructure and supportive regulatory frameworks, private sector players to accelerate innovation and expand service access to rural areas and development partners to support digital literacy and capacity building initiatives.

Dr Bakari encouraged citizens and entrepreneurs to embrace digital tools, platforms and services to improve productivity, access markets and create new livelihoods.

"We are witnessing the rise of a digital Tanzania, this is the time for every citizen, business and institution to fully engage in the digital future," said Dr Bakari.

"President Samia has laid a strong foundation for a digital Tanzania. Now is the time for all stakeholders, government, private sector, citizens to seize this momentum," said Dr Bakari.