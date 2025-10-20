Uganda: Museveni Returns to Ma'di Sub-Region to Ask to Protect Gains

President Museveni is expected to hold a major campaign rally at Paridi Stadium in Adjumani Town Council this morning, starting at 11am.

The visit to Adjumani is part of his ongoing campaign trail across the Ma'di Sub-region, which comprises Moyo, Adjumani, and Obongi districts.

Later in the afternoon, at around 3pm, the President is scheduled to head to Amuru District for another rally.

During his recent tour of Obongi and Moyo districts on October 17, 2025, Museveni emphasized the need to protect the gains made under the NRM government, accelerate socio-economic transformation, and expand infrastructure development -- especially in rural areas.

As anticipation builds ahead of today's rally, voters in Adjumani say they expect clear commitments on long-standing local issues.

Top on their list are the unresolved Apaa land conflict, the delayed construction of the Laropi Bridge, unstable electricity supply, and compensation for victims of the Kony war.

Residents also want the President to address the eviction of Balaalo herders, persistent poverty, refugee management, and challenges in health, education, and environmental protection.

Florence Awizia, a trader at Adjumani Main Market, told the Nile Post that the community wants tangible solutions, not political promises.

"We appreciate the roads and health centres that have been built, but the Apaa land conflict has caused so much tension. We want the President to bring a lasting solution because it affects business and peaceful coexistence," Awizia said.

Peter Asilaza, a youth from Pakele Town, expressed optimism that Museveni's visit will reignite attention to youth employment and skills development.

"Many young people here are struggling without jobs. We hope the President will speak about practical ways to support youth enterprises and vocational skills so we can contribute to the economy," Asilaza remarked.

Martin Duluga, a teacher from Dzaipi Sub-county, urged the President to fast-track the Laropi Bridge project and stabilize electricity supply, saying both are critical to unlocking the district's potential.

"We have waited too long for the Laropi Bridge, yet it's a lifeline for trade and movement between districts. Frequent power outages are frustrating schools, health centres, and businesses," Duluga noted.

Despite persistent challenges, the Ma'di Sub-region has largely remained an NRM stronghold, consistently voting for the party's flag bearers in previous elections.

Observers say Museveni's return offers an opportunity to consolidate support and reassure voters of his government's commitment to solving their concerns.

Local NRM mobilizers say supporters have spent the past few days rallying residents to turn up in large numbers at Paridi Stadium.

According to the campaign team, Museveni's rallies in Adjumani and Amuru will centre on themes of continuity, economic empowerment, and community resilience -- pillars of his 2026 re-election message.