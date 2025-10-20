Uganda: Four Arrested in Kalangala for Illegal Logging

Four people have been arrested for illegally cutting timber in Buswa Forest Reserve following a joint operation led by the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Kalangala and the Uganda Police Force.

The operation, spearheaded by Assistant RDC Mr Kajubi, targeted individuals involved in the destruction of government-owned forests -- a problem that has been steadily worsening in the district.

Authorities impounded two power saws and recovered 58 pieces of illegally harvested timber from the reserve.

The suspects were arrested on-site and handed over to police to face charges related to illegal logging and environmental degradation.

In a statement, the Office of the President in Kalangala reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding natural resources.

"Deforestation in Kalangala has been increasing at an alarming rate. However, as the Office of the President in Kalangala, we shall not allow the destruction of government forests to continue under our watch," the statement read.

Environmentalists and community leaders have repeatedly warned about the district's rapid loss of forest cover, largely driven by illegal logging and encroachment.

Authorities have pledged to step up enforcement and community sensitization campaigns to curb deforestation and protect Kalangala's fragile ecosystem.