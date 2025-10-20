Uganda: Parliament Pays Tribute to Raila Odinga

The Ugandan Parliament has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Kenyan former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as a statesman who championed democracy not only in Kenya but across Africa.

During a special parliamentary sitting, legislators observed a moment of silence in memory of the late leader.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa described Raila Odinga as "a true friend of Uganda," highlighting his commitment to regional cooperation and good neighborliness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi lauded Odinga's efforts in promoting democracy, stating, "His effort in promoting democracy is indelible."

His remarks were echoed by Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, who emphasized Odinga's strong support for East African integration.

"Late Raila Odinga was a firm believer in East African integration and supported key regional bodies," Mao said. "His leadership and vision for a united Africa will be greatly missed."

Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi described Odinga as "an African son who shaped the politics of Kenya."

She noted that his passing united the people of Kenya in mourning, citing President William Ruto's pledge to work toward fulfilling Odinga's vision.

Raila Odinga's legacy extends beyond Kenya's borders. He played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's politics, promoting democracy, and fostering regional cooperation, earning respect across the continent.

As Parliament paid tribute, legislators reflected on Odinga's contributions to democracy, peace, and unity. While his passing leaves a significant void in Kenyan politics, his legacy continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike.