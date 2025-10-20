Uganda: Auto At 30 - Uganda's Tour Operators Celebrate Three Decades of Driving Tourism Excellence

Uganda's tourism industry marked a significant milestone on Friday as the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO) celebrated 30 years of promoting the Pearl of Africa through professionalism, resilience, and unity.

The celebration, themed "Roots and Routes: 30 Years of Tourism Excellence," took place at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, drawing government officials, industry veterans, and a new generation of tour operators for a night of reflection and renewed commitment to sustainable tourism.

AUTO Chairperson Civy R. N. Tumusiime, recently re-elected for another term, described the milestone as "a moment of profound joy, humility, and pride."

"Thirty years ago, a group of visionary pioneers came together with a simple but powerful idea -- to unite Uganda's tour operators under one voice, to promote professionalism, sustainability, and excellence," Tumusiime said.

"From those modest beginnings, AUTO has grown into a respected national body, a partner in Uganda's tourism development, a champion of conservation, and a bridge between the private sector, government, and international partners."

Founded in 1995, when Uganda's tourism industry was still in its infancy, AUTO today represents more than 400 licensed tour operators, up from just a handful of founding members.

Over the years, Uganda's annual visitor arrivals have grown from about 420,000 in the 1990s to over 1.3 million today.

Tumusiime attributed the association's success to the "passion, sacrifice, and hard work" of its members, highlighting AUTO's role in shaping Uganda's tourism story by advocating ethical business practices, improving safety standards, and amplifying the country's global brand.

"Beyond the numbers, our true success lies in the stories we help tell -- of travelers who experience Uganda's breathtaking beauty, of communities empowered by tourism, and of wildlife protected for generations to come," she said.

"We are more than tour operators -- we are ambassadors of Uganda's heritage and architects of sustainable growth."

The Roots and Routes dinner blended nostalgia with forward-looking optimism, featuring Uganda's iconic wildlife -- lions, leopards, and cheetahs -- as symbols of the country's natural heritage and resilience.

AUTO CEO Matilda Iremera described the milestone as a tribute to "those who carried the torch when no one else would," adding that the celebration recognized "30 years of grit, growth, and vision in Uganda's tourism."

"We're honoring our founders, appreciating those who've weathered the challenges, and welcoming young tour operators who are shaping the future," Iremera said.

She credited the Government of Uganda, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) for their continued support but called for greater investment in tourism infrastructure and reputation management.

"We still need better roads, improved accommodation facilities, and stronger efforts to counter negative international publicity," she noted. "These are issues that directly affect the businesses of our tour operators."

Iremera emphasized that AUTO's expanding membership reflects growing trust and professionalism in Uganda's tourism sector. The association ensures that only licensed and credible operators serve visitors, protecting Uganda's reputation internationally.

"We help eliminate 'briefcase' companies that are not licensed by UTB or affiliated with any recognized body," she explained.

"When tourists book with an AUTO member, they know they are in safe hands -- and if challenges arise, we step in to support, working closely with our partners, the Tourism Police, the Ministry, and UTB."

Reflecting on the early years, Mel Gormley, co-founder of Classic Africa Safaris and one of AUTO's founding members, described Uganda's tourism transformation as "nothing short of remarkable."

"Thirty years ago, there were very few tour operators in Uganda," he recalled. "A small group of us came together to build something for the country -- to professionalize tourism and create a product Uganda could be proud of."

He credited collaboration between the private sector and government for key achievements, including the introduction of red number plates for licensed tour vehicles by the Uganda Revenue Authority -- a reform that now allows Ugandan operators to compete regionally on equal footing.

As AUTO looks to the next 30 years, Tumusiime and Iremera pledged to continue championing sustainable tourism, innovation, and youth participation -- ensuring that Uganda remains the true Pearl of Africa in the hearts of travelers worldwide.