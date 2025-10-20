Ugandan Officials Enhance Skills in Small Hydropower Development and Rural Community Sustainability

Two senior officials from Uganda's district governments have embarked on a capacity-building journey in China, focusing on small hydropower stations and sustainable rural community development.

Kisadha Alex, Senior District Engineer of Luuka District, and Mukaya Muhammudu, Senior Agricultural Engineer (Water for Production) from Jinja District Local Government, are participating in the BCD-China Training Seminar on Small Hydropower Stations and Sustainable Development of Rural Communities for Officials from Developing Countries.

The training, organised by the Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Center, aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge, global exposure, and practical skills in sustainable water resource management and rural energy development.

This experience will enhance their capacity to support community-based hydropower initiatives and promote sustainable development back home.

By participating in this training, Kisadha and Mukaya will bring back valuable knowledge and skills to Uganda, contributing to the country's efforts in promoting sustainable development and improving the livelihoods of rural communities.