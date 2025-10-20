Ugandan Officials Enhance Skills in Small Hydropower Development and Rural Community Sustainability

20 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Two senior officials from Uganda's district governments have embarked on a capacity-building journey in China, focusing on small hydropower stations and sustainable rural community development.

Kisadha Alex, Senior District Engineer of Luuka District, and Mukaya Muhammudu, Senior Agricultural Engineer (Water for Production) from Jinja District Local Government, are participating in the BCD-China Training Seminar on Small Hydropower Stations and Sustainable Development of Rural Communities for Officials from Developing Countries.

The training, organised by the Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Center, aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge, global exposure, and practical skills in sustainable water resource management and rural energy development.

This experience will enhance their capacity to support community-based hydropower initiatives and promote sustainable development back home.

By participating in this training, Kisadha and Mukaya will bring back valuable knowledge and skills to Uganda, contributing to the country's efforts in promoting sustainable development and improving the livelihoods of rural communities.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.