South Africa: Welkom Teen Dies After Being Turned Away From Clinic

A Free State community is up in arms and demanding justice following the death of a young woman who was refused care at Bophelong Clinic in Welkom.

On the morning of 7 October, 17-year-old Mpho Vanessa Staal woke up not feeling well. She had severe stomach cramps and decided to visit Bophelong Clinic in Thabong, Welkom. But after waiting for about an hour to be seen, the nurses said she wasn't sick. They accused her of being an attention-seeking teenager, saying she should just go and take care of herself at home.

This is the story as told by community members who were at the clinic and witnessed the incident.

Mpho did leave the clinic as she was instructed, but she never made it back home. She collapsed and died in the street, not far from the clinic. Her body was found by neighbours who alerted her family, as well as the local human rights organisation, Human360.

"My sister had stomach pains when she woke up that morning, but we never thought it would lead to this," says Mpho's cousin, Malefu Staal. "We want to know why the nurses didn't do their job. We want them to be held accountable for their actions. Our sister's life could have been saved if they had just done their job."

Community demands accountability

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the community.

"Every individual deserves respectful and timely medical care, regardless of age. The alleged actions of the healthcare workers at Bophelong Clinic are unacceptable and a clear violation of human rights," says Tshidiso Koena, Human360 Human Rights Advocacy Officer.

"We demand that the Department of Health take immediate action to address this incident and ensure that such incidents do not recur."

Led by Mpho's family and Human360, the community initially wrote a letter to the Department of Health, detailing their grievances and demanding action. When their efforts were met with silence, they took to the streets two days later, organising a protest outside the Bophelong Clinic. A memorandum outlining the community's demands was subsequently submitted to the Acting District Director of Health.

Among their demands was that the nurses who turned Mpho away be suspended and that the department conduct an immediate investigation into the matter.

The memorandum was received by Dr Lucky Madikane, acting director in the Lejweleputswa district.

"The Department of Health has launched a thorough investigation into the incident, assuring the community that they will revert with findings and actions to be taken in due course," he told protestors.

In a further step towards seeking justice, Human360 has taken the matter to the Equality Court, accusing the nurses of discriminating against Mpho based on her age.

"This legal action underscores the organisation's commitment to holding healthcare providers accountable for their actions and ensuring that such incidents do not recur," says Koena.

Fondly remembered

While Mpho was buried last week, those close to her are still battling to cope with the death of the aspiring actress.

"Mpho was a shining star in the making. Her future in the arts was bright, with endless possibilities waiting to be explored. Her untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, and her family and friends continue to grieve the loss of a precious life," Stovell Khalipa, Mpho's theatre director tells Health-e News.

Khalipa is still reeling from the loss, describing himself as "deeply shaken and heartbroken" by the tragic incident. "Her passion, energy, and talent were truly inspiring, and she will be deeply missed." - Health-e News.