Kenya: Uhuru Visits Raila's Gravesite a Day After His Burial

Bondo — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday made a quiet visit to the burial site of the late Raila Odinga, a day after the veteran opposition leader was laid to rest at his rural home in Kango Ka Jaramogi, Bondo.

The visit was private, with no official entourage.

Uhuru spent a few moments at the gravesite, paying his respects to a man he once called a close friend and political partner.

Following the visit, the former president held a private meeting with Oburu Oginga, Raila's elder brother.

Details of their discussion were not made public.

Uhuru and Raila shared a long and complex political history, marked by rivalry and later cooperation.

Their 2018 handshake marked a turning point in Kenyan politics, signaling a commitment to national unity and reconciliation.

Raila Odinga passed away recently after a short illness.

His funeral was attended by thousands, including local and international dignitaries.