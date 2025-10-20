Kenya: Uhuru Visits Raila's Gravesite a Day After His Burial

20 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Bondo — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday made a quiet visit to the burial site of the late Raila Odinga, a day after the veteran opposition leader was laid to rest at his rural home in Kango Ka Jaramogi, Bondo.

The visit was private, with no official entourage.

Uhuru spent a few moments at the gravesite, paying his respects to a man he once called a close friend and political partner.

Following the visit, the former president held a private meeting with Oburu Oginga, Raila's elder brother.

Details of their discussion were not made public.

Uhuru and Raila shared a long and complex political history, marked by rivalry and later cooperation.

Their 2018 handshake marked a turning point in Kenyan politics, signaling a commitment to national unity and reconciliation.

Raila Odinga passed away recently after a short illness.

His funeral was attended by thousands, including local and international dignitaries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.