South Africa: D-Day for Tax Returns

Non-provisional taxpayers have until the end of today to submit their annual income-tax returns.

Monday, 20 October 2025 is the deadline for taxpayers to submit their returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Last week SARS Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, reminded non-provisional taxpayers to submit their annual income-tax returns.

On Wednesday, the revenue service said that 7 900 531 non-provisional taxpayers had already filed their tax returns, with more than 854 408 still outstanding at the time.

The Commissioner said that the revenue service has made every effort to simplify and support the filing process.

"Through enhanced digital platforms, Auto Assessment, and accessible helplines, taxpayers have been empowered to meet their obligations with ease and efficiency," the Commissioner said.

SARS has urged taxpayers not to abdicate their tax obligations as failure to submit a return by the deadline is a serious offence, and non-compliance can lead to administrative penalties and interest charges.

"As part of our strategic focus to encourage voluntary compliance and enforce the law, SARS will continue to identify and act against those who do not meet their tax obligations," said Kieswetter.

This commitment to compliance plays a vital role in building a capable state and funding essential public services. The revenue service said that this is is making a difference in the lives of so many of our people.

In the 2024 tax year, over 6.7 million non-provisional taxpayers filed their income-tax returns, including those who were auto-assessed.