Namibia: Marginalised Get 4 Percent of NDFJobs

19 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs has announced that 4% of the 1 500 positions planned for recruitment into the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) will be reserved for members of marginalised communities.

The recruitment exercise is planned for the 2025/2026 financial year.

According to a memo dated 15 October, addressed to all 14 regional chief officers, the recruitment process will be overseen by a team from the NDF recruitment planning committee.

The memo states that applications from members of marginalised communities should be delivered to the Office of the Presidency, through the executive director, Mathew Kaholongo.

This development comes after the government, through Cabinet secretary Emilia Mkusa, directed the freezing of unadvertised public service positions until March 2026 -- with exemptions made for health workers and educators.

Defence ministry spokesperson colonel Petrus Shilumbu confirmed the planned recruitment to The Namibian on Saturday but said the memo was intended only for internal communication.

"The advertisement to the public will follow next week," Shilumbu said.

The memo also instructs constituency councillors to assist all applicants and ensure application forms are stamped and recorded, adding that no candidates should be turned away.

In March, when the NDF recruited 1 500 young people, Tsumkwe community activist Calvin Kazibe called for equal opportunities for members of marginalised San communities in national recruitment drives.

