Southern Africa: Repo Rates - Namibia and South Africa

The Bank of Namibia's Monetary Policy Committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, widening the interest rate spread with South Africa to 50 basis points.

This decision considered weaker domestic economic activity, with real gross domestic product growth slowing to 1.6% year on year, the lowest since the pandemic, as well as cooling inflation and a favourable medium-term outlook.

While foreign reserves face pressure ahead of the Eurobond redemption, the bank notes that adequate preparation has ensured reserve adequacy remains intact.

