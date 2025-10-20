Southern Africa: Repo Rates - Namibia and South Africa

19 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Bank of Namibia's Monetary Policy Committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, widening the interest rate spread with South Africa to 50 basis points.

This decision considered weaker domestic economic activity, with real gross domestic product growth slowing to 1.6% year on year, the lowest since the pandemic, as well as cooling inflation and a favourable medium-term outlook.

While foreign reserves face pressure ahead of the Eurobond redemption, the bank notes that adequate preparation has ensured reserve adequacy remains intact.

