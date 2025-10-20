Namibia/Zambia: Zesco Win Seven-Goal CAF Cup Qualifying Thriller in Zambia

Zesco United of Zambia edged Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana 4-3 on Saturday in a CAF Confederation Cup second round, first leg qualifying thriller.

The Zambian hosts trailed twice in a first half which ended 2-2 before taking a two-goal lead that was halved when Galaxy netted with one minute of regular time remaining.

After a breathless affair in Ndola, the southern Africa showdown hangs in the balance with a place in the 16-club group stage up for grabs when they meet again next Saturday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Chad international Hiver Amine twice cancelled leads given to Jwaneng by 33-year-old Thabang Sesinyi in the opening half.

Kabaso Chongo and Zacharia Chilongoshi then put Zesco 4-2 ahead with 15 minutes remaining only for Chicco Molefe to reduce arrears.

Zesco are bankrolled by the Zambian national power provider, and are trying to re-establish themselves as a force in Africa after some disappointing CAF campaigns.

Jwaneng have exceeded expectations several times recently, most notably when winning away to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco two seasons ago in a CAF Champions League group match.

Khanyisa Mayo hit the woodwork for Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in a 0-0 away draw against AS Simba from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Lubumbashi.

Stellenbosch, semi-finalists last season in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League and the other South African challengers, also drew 0-0 on the road, against 15 Agosto in Equatorial Guinea.

Having ceded home advantage to Zamalek of Egypt because of the security situation in Somalia, Dekedaha were no match for the two-time Confederation Cup holders, who won 6-0 with Brazilian Juan Bezerra scoring twice in Cairo.

The most eagerly awaited of seven matches on Sunday is that between two former African champions, Asante Kotoko of Ghana and Wydad, in Accra.

Danish coach Thorup makes winning African debut with Ahly

Danish coach Jess Thorup made a winning debut in the CAF Champions League on Saturday when his Al Ahly side won 1-0 at Aigle Noir of Burundi in Bujumbura in their qualifier first leg.

An own goal decided the second-round game in east Africa as Kanyamukenge Iragi deflected a Mohamed Hany cross into his own net on 36 minutes.

Thorup replaced Spaniard Jose Riveiro, who joined the record 12-time African champions in mid-2025 from South African club Orlando Pirates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Riveiro was sacked after winning only one of four Egyptian Premier League matches. He also failed to take Ahly past the group stage at the Club World Cup in the United States.

Thorup previously coached in Denmark, Belgium and Germany. He was fired by Bundesliga outfit Augsburg last May.

Ahly won the Champions League in 2023 and 2024 but, for a fourth time, failed to follow up back-to-back triumphs with a record third straight title.

They lost to Mamelodi Sundowns on away goals in the semi-finals last season, and both clubs will again be among the favourites.

Ahly and Sundowns received first-round qualifying byes and the South Africans face a potential tricky away fixture against Remo Stars in Nigeria on Sunday.

The other Nigerian contenders, Rivers United, suffered a setback in the final qualifying round before the 16-club group stage when losing 1-0 to Black Bulls of Mozambique in Maputo.

Moctar Diallo, a 20-year-old Senegalese, was Bulls' match-winner with a goal five minutes into the second half.

Another visiting team to lose were experienced African campaigners Young Africans of Tanzania, who fell 1-0 to Silver Strikers of Malawi in Lilongwe, where Andrew Joseph scored the 76th-minute winner.

Away victories for four-time champions Esperance of Tunisia and Angolan side Petro Luanda put them in pole position to reach the group stage.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.