Namibia: It's Jacaranda Time!

For a few weeks every October, nature has a spectacular celebration in store for us when the jacaranda trees are in bloom.

The floral display brightens up Windhoek and lifts our spirits with its purple brilliance.

The blooms herald the arrival of the summer season and with it the beginning of the rains and the renewal of life.

Jacaranda mimosifolia, although native to South America, has over the last century become an integral part of several major cities in southern Africa.

Pretoria is referred to as 'Jacaranda City' or 'Jakarandastad' in Afrikaans, a radio station bears its name and jacarandas have been mentioned in southern African literature and lyrics.

The jacaranda was introduced to the continent by Baron von Ludwig, a pharmacist, businessman, avid collector and natural history enthusiast around 1829.

Von Ludwig started a botanical garden in Kloof Street, Cape Town, importing plants and trees from around the world, including the lovely jacaranda tree.

Several plant and bird species carry his name, including the Ludwig's bustard that is well-known to Namibians.

Pretoria's first two jacarandas were planted by JD Celliers in 1888; a plaque in Celliers Street commemorates the event.

According to a 1945 issue of The Star William Nelson, owner of Nelsonia Nurseries, had propagated 30 million plants, shrubs and trees by 1896, many being jacaranda trees and contributing to the leafy city streets.

He is known for planting 106km of trees along the streets of Kensington in Johannesburg, a mammoth undertaking believed to be the first where trees were planted on such a large scale alongside the road.

In Windhoek jacarandas were planted in the vicinity of the parliament buildings during the first few decades of last century and today they characterise the area around the Tintenpalast and the Christuskirche, adding an artist's generous brush stroke of vivid mauve to the surroundings.

When driving past the quaint old church, I always find it interesting to notice the influences from different periods in our history: the 'Tintenpalast' or 'Ink Palace' with its robust palm trees from the German administration, the Independence Museum with the statue of founding president Sam Nujoma holding the constitution of present-day Namibia, and from the South African time - an exuberance of jacaranda trees that flower magnificently every October.

A story is recounted how the white-blossomed jacaranda was cultivated in Windhoek by the gardener of the Tintenpalast gardens, who planted the first trees at the bottom of the government building gardens and among the purple jacarandas along the avenue towards the Tintenpalast.

Today, although the jacaranda is considered an exotic and you are no longer permitted to propagate it, we rejoice in the vibrant colour and floral celebration that transforms the city every year, covering it in its resplendent seasonal cloak and carpeting the ground.

During the driest and hottest month of the year, when most of the surrounding vegetation is bone dry, Mother Nature kindly - and not so subtly - reminds us that the cycle of life continues, jacaranda's burst of purple blooms bringing fresh hope and inspiration.

