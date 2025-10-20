Namibia: Omusati Farmers Call for Region-First Food Sourcing

The Olushandja Horticulture Producers Association (OHPA) has urged the Onesi constituency councillor to ensure school food suppliers in the Omusati region buy fresh produce from local farmers.

This is contained in a letter, seen by The Namibian, dated 14 October from OHPA to Onesi constituency councillor Festus Petrus.

OHPA chairperson Shetuuka Shetuuka says most catering companies are sourcing vegetables and other fresh produce from outside the region, while farmers in Omusati are producing quality vegetables that often go unsold.

"Therefore, we humbly request that all catering companies tasked with supplying food to schools should prioritise purchasing vegetables and other horticultural products within the Omusati region. Only when the required produce is not available, should they consider sourcing from outside the region," the letter reads.

Plots for OHPA members are located near Epalale settlement in the Omusati region.

The association requested for school food suppliers to be based from the region, keeping economic benefits local, and boosting development and employment creation.

Shetuuka says the association believes that the move will strengthen local agricultural production, improve farmers' livelihoods and contribute to sustainable food systems within their communities.

He says as an association, they want an opportunity to contribute to drought relief programmes in the Onesi constituency.

In terms of what progress the association has made, Shetuuka notes they have managed to bring organic fertilisers closer to farmers for easy access, secured markets with Choppies, Freshmark and local hospitals for vegetable supply.

He added that the association also participated in the recently held Agricultural and Natural Resources Conference hosted by the University of Namibia's Ogongo Campus.

Current crops under cultivation at Olushandja are carrots, cabbages, watermelons, gem squash, butternuts, pumpkins, beetroots, fresh tomatoes, sweet potatoes and onions, he says.

Approached for comment, Petrus says he has not received the letter nor he has heard of such concerns before.

