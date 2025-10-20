Southern Africa: Namibia Lags Behind With 235 Standards

Namibia currently lags behind its regional peers in the number of active standards and is targeting 1 200 new standards over the next three years under a national strategy led by the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI).

The plan aims to strengthen competitiveness, safety and trade compliance across key economic sectors.

Since its establishment in 2008, the NSI has published 235 standards, compared to 1 600 in Botswana, 6 500 in Zambia and more than 10 500 in South Africa.

NSI chief executive Eino Mvula says the new national standardisation strategy and plan will align Namibia's quality framework with international benchmarks and support industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, fisheries, mining and construction.

"Our ambitious national standardisation strategy plan aims to significantly elevate the standardisation landscape in Namibia to ensure we move from our current stock of 275 standards.

"We have set for this year's goals that we must build this number to 1 267 within the next three years," Mvula says.

