South Africa: Health Minister Slams Patients Who Collect Pills From Many Clinics

The Health Department is rolling out electronic records to stop patients from getting the same medicine at more than one clinic.

Motsoaledi spoke out after a deadly Limpopo bus crash revealed stockpiled drugs meant for public health patients.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has called out patients who visit several clinics to collect the same medication, saying they are abusing the public health system.

He said the behaviour is not only dishonest, but also takes medicine away from people who really need it.

"Some people visit different facilities to stockpile pills," said Motsoaledi. "That kind of behaviour undermines the health system and steals vital resources."

The Department of Health is now introducing electronic health records that will track prescriptions across all public clinics and hospitals.

"Once in place, it will be impossible for this kind of abuse to go unnoticed," he said.

He urged patients to act responsibly and think about the impact of their actions on others. "This kind of abuse hurts the entire community and damages the healthcare system," he said.

The department is also working on better monitoring systems and tighter controls to make sure public health resources reach the people who truly need them.

Motsoaledi made the comments after a horror bus crash in Limpopo earlier this month. The bus was travelling from Gqeberha to Harare and Malawi when it crashed on 12 October 2025, killing 43 people.

Anti-retroviral pills and other prescription medicines were found scattered at the crash site.

Authorities are now investigating where the medication came from and whether it was collected legally.