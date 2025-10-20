South Africa: Proteas Women Qualify for the Last Four

South Africa have officially qualified for the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's World Cup following a convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

The Proteas chased down a revised target of 121 with ease, thanks to a sparkling opening partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits.

The pair put on an unbroken 100-run stand, with Wolvaardt scoring 60 and Brits contributing 55 to the big win.

The victory helped South Africa put one foot in the semis, but their place was officially secured following the abandonment of New Zealand's match against Pakistan on Saturday.

The Proteas join Australia as one of the first two teams to qualify for the semi-finals. Their dominance was evident throughout the match, with Wolvaardt and Brits displaying clinical batting to seal the win with over five overs to spare.

With their spot now assured, South Africa will focus on finishing the group stage on a high when they face Pakistan and Australia next week.