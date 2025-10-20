Central Africa: Uganda Ladies Golf Team in Naivasha for East and Central Africa Challenge

Nairobi, Kenya — Golf coach Flavia Namakula is confident she has assembled a Ugandan national ladies' team capable of making a mark in regional competitions.

"The team is mentally prepared for the challenge. Our goal is to win the upcoming tournament and show the significant progress being made in Ugandan golf," Namakula said before the team departed Kampala for the 2025 East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) due October 20-25.

The Ugandan Ladies Golf team is in Nairobi, flown in by one of their sponsors, Uganda Airlines. The team is also boosted by support from Stanbic Bank, National Council of Sports, the R&A and Neptune

The Ugandan team has Peace Kabasweka, Meron Kyomugisha and South Africa-based teenage sensation Keisha Wiltshire Kagoro.

"The ECA-AACT plays a vital role in raising the competitive standards of women's golf in the region, preparing players for continental and global representation, strengthening regional cooperation and promoting tourism for the host country," said Uganda Ladies Golf Union President Rita Okot Apell who was joined by NCS Assistant General Secretary Milton Chebet to flag off the team.

The 2025 East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) will bring together the top female golfers from across Burundi, Madagascar, Réunion, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and the hosts, Kenya.

This year's edition promises an exciting week of high-level golf, regional camaraderie, and cultural celebration under the Kenyan sun. Tanzania won the last edition in Kigali Rwanda.

"It is our great honour to welcome East and Central Africa's best to Naivasha for what promises to be a memorable championship. Our goal is to showcase our Kenyan hospitality, the spirit of golf, and the unity that this event represents," said KLGU chairperson Rosemary Mkok. The competition will be a 54-hole Strokeplay championship October 22 to 24.

In keeping with tradition, the 2025 EACAACT will also feature two exclusive Supporters' Golf Tournaments for fans, guests, and accompanying delegations.

KLGU also announced their team for the tournament. They will be represented by Mercy Nyanchama (Team Captain), Kanana Muthomi (Junior), and Joyce Njuguini. Nyanchama is expected to lead the side with experience and determination, bringing leadership both on and off the course.

Muthomi, a rising star and member of the Africa High Performance Program (AHPP) supported by the R&A, adds youthful energy and regional exposure to the team. Njuguini, the top-ranked Kenyan lady golfer on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and current leader of the 2025 Golfer of the Year (GOTY) standings, completes the formidable trio expected to fly the Kenyan flag high at the championship.

The EACAACT is a biennial regional women's golf championship that brings together the best players from East and Central Africa. Founded to foster excellence, sportsmanship, and unity through golf, the event continues to strengthen regional ties and empower women in sport.

The championship is a 54-hole stroke-play team event contested over three days. Each day's best two scores from the three players count toward the team total. The lowest cumulative score determines the overall winning nation. Individual honours are also awarded for best gross and best nett performances.