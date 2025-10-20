Sudan: West Darfur Wali and Defense Minister Discuss State Liberation

19 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The West Darfur Wali (governor) Bahar-Eddin Adam Karama met with Defense Minister General Hassan Daoud Kabron, Head of the Supreme Committee for the Wounded of the Battle of Dignity, in Port Sudan on Sunday.

The meeting focused on field coordination and national efforts to liberate West Darfur and lift the siege on El-Fashir.

The Wali briefed the minister on security and military developments, underlining the readiness of the armed forces, joint forces, and popular resistance for the decisive liberation phase.

Karama stressed the high morale of the troops and the steadfastness of the people of West Darfur. General Kabron praised the bravery of the fighters, affirming the armed forces' determination to restore security and stability.

Both officials highlighted the strategic importance of liberating West Darfur and ensuring care for the wounded and martyrs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.