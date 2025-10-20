Sudan: West Darfur Wali and Defense Minister Discuss State Liberation

The West Darfur Wali (governor) Bahar-Eddin Adam Karama met with Defense Minister General Hassan Daoud Kabron, Head of the Supreme Committee for the Wounded of the Battle of Dignity, in Port Sudan on Sunday.

The meeting focused on field coordination and national efforts to liberate West Darfur and lift the siege on El-Fashir.

The Wali briefed the minister on security and military developments, underlining the readiness of the armed forces, joint forces, and popular resistance for the decisive liberation phase.

Karama stressed the high morale of the troops and the steadfastness of the people of West Darfur. General Kabron praised the bravery of the fighters, affirming the armed forces' determination to restore security and stability.

Both officials highlighted the strategic importance of liberating West Darfur and ensuring care for the wounded and martyrs.