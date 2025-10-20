Sudan: EU Delegation to Visit Khartoum On Monday

A delegation from the European Union (EU) arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday, headed by Julia Heilmann, Executive Director of the Policy Department at the European Commission in Brussels, accompanied by Ms. Masij Boyolouski, Director General of the Civilian Protection Department at the European Commission, Mr. Wolfram Vetter, EU Chargé d'Affaires to Sudan based in Cairo, and Ms. Dina Sengalia, Sudan Desk Officer at the European Commission in Brussels.

The delegation is scheduled to travel to Khartoum on Monday to inspect various projects funded by the European Union in Sudan, and to meet with senior government officials to reaffirm the EU's commitment to providing financing for these projects.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Idris Ismail, met with EU delegation at his office on Sunday, where the discussion focused on the projects to be financed by the European Union.