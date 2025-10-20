Sudan: Prime Minister - Education a Top Priority for the Government of Hope

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed that education issues are at the forefront of the Government of Hope's priorities, underscoring the government's commitment to providing educational opportunities for all Sudanese children and removing obstacles to the implementation of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) projects in the country.

The remarks came during his meeting Sunday at his Port Sudan office with UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Mr. Edward (Ted) Chaiban, accompanied by the organization's Country Director for Sudan, Mr. Sheldon Yet.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Government of Hope's special attention to the education sector, considering it a fundamental pillar for building the future and achieving sustainable development, stressing the importance of effective partnership between the government and international organizations in supporting the educational process.

For his part, the UNICEF Deputy Executive Director provided an overview of the organization's efforts to support educational programs in Sudan, underlining UNICEF's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination with the Sudanese government in implementing its educational projects, ensuring children's right to education across the country.