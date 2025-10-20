Africa: Foreign Minister - Egypt Remains a Source of Hope for Stable and Prosperous Continent

- Speaking at a session on Sudan during the Aswan Forum for Peace and Sustainable Development, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, affirmed Sudan's appreciation for Egypt's efforts in supporting Sudan's security and stability, and in enhancing efforts to strengthen the institutions of the national state, including the armed forces.

He highlighted that Egypt's commitment is reflected in dedicating a special session on Sudan during the forum to discuss ways of supporting efforts to end the war in accordance with the visions defined by the Sudanese government and derived from the aspirations of the Sudanese people. He also noted that hope was embodied by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) through the appointment of a technocratic government led by Professor Kamil Idris, reiterating the transitional government's commitment to supporting peace efforts, enabling the country to enter a phase of reconstruction across various sectors.

Ambassador Salim emphasized that the transitional government prioritizes the implementation of the roadmap announced by TSC President, which strengthens the peace process, rehabilitates infrastructure, and restores vital services such as transportation and education, noting the significant national efforts in this regard. He renewed Sudan's aspiration for regional and international partnerships that benefit both Sudan and the wider world.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Sudan's alignment with the global direction towards peace, noting that the acts of terrorist militias against citizens in El-Fashir, including the use of starvation as a weapon, are in no way less atrocious than those committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. He reiterated Sudan's hope for the condemnation of these violations, the mobilization of mercenaries both within and outside the region, and the undermining of regional security and peace.

The special session on Sudan saw the participation of several high-level speakers, including Dr. Badr Abdel-Aati - Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs; Mr. Filippo Grandi - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees; Mr. Ramtane Lamamra - UN Special Envoy to Sudan; Ms. Anita Fibber - European Union Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa; and Mr. Mohamed Bunchabas - Chair of the African High-Level Mechanism.