Sudan: Justice Minister - We Are Preparing Ministry Return to Khartoum

Justice Minister Dr. Abdullah Dirif inspected the ministry's temporary premises in Khartoum, accompanied by Khartoum State Legal Administration Head, General Counsel Haitham Al-Kanzi, following the Transitional Sovereignty Council's (TSC) directive to return state institutions to the capital, Khartoum.

The Minister was received by the Director-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Head of the Ministry's Return Committee, General Counsel Abdul-Rahman-Ahmed Abdul Rahman, and his team.

During the visit, the minister was briefed on ongoing work and remaining steps to complete the new premises on schedule.

Dr. Dirif praised the technical committee for preparing a suitable environment for the ministry's return.

He emphasized that resuming work from Khartoum downtown reflects the state's plan to restore government institutions, provide services to the public, and support reconstruction overseen by Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, TSC member and Head of the High Committee for Preparing the Environment for Citizens' Return to Khartoum.