Namibia: Photo Exhibition Reflects On Peace, Cooperation Between Namibia and China

19 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A two-day commemorative photo exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-fascist war took place at the University of Namibia (Unam) Leisure Centre in Windhoek on Friday.

Hosted by the Namibia Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, in partnership with the Chinese embassy in Namibia, the exhibition showcased more than 100 historical photographs depicting global anti-fascist struggles and China's role during World War II.

The chairperson of the association and executive chairperson of the Helmsman Group, Stina Wu, said the exhibition aimed to deepen cultural understanding between the two nations.

"This exhibition reminds us that peace is a shared responsibility," Wu said.

"By revisiting history, we renew our collective commitment to harmony, cooperation and development."

The event was attended by China's ambassador to Namibia, Zhao Weiping, senior Namibian officials, retired Namibian Defence Force chief Martin Shalli, members of the diplomatic corps, University of Namibia representatives and students.

Zhao commended Namibia's continued support for China's peaceful reunification and its advocacy for global peace.

"Our friendship is built on mutual respect, shared struggle, and a common vision for prosperity," he said.

Unam students and members of the student representative council participated in the programme, which included musical and cultural performances.

The exhibition concluded with a guided tour, offering visitors an opportunity to reflect on lessons from the past and the importance of maintaining peace through dialogue and cultural exchange.

