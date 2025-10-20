Uganda: Buweekula Storms Masaza Cup Final After Penalty Shootout Victory Over Kyaggwe

Buweekula Ssaza team booked their place in the 2025 Masaza Cup final after edging Kyaggwe 4-2 on penalties in a thrilling semifinal encounter played at St Bishop's SS playground in Mukono Municipality.

The visitors won 1-0 in normal time to cancel out Kyaggwe's first-leg victory in Mubende, taking the aggregate to 1-1 and forcing the tie into penalties.

Buweekula's defender Collins Ssemanda ignited celebrations with a stunning free kick in the second half, leaving the Kyaggwe goalkeeper stranded as the ball nestled into the net.

In the ensuing shootout, Kyaggwe faltered when Calvin Peter Emayo fired over the bar and Julius Kato's attempt was saved by Buwekula goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali, who emerged as one of the match heroes.

Buweekula's penalty takers -- Alfred Ssebunya, Calvin Palio Ogubezo, Collins Ssemanda, and Eliezer Feni -- all converted confidently to hand their team a 4-2 triumph.

Head coach Felix Ssekabuuza hailed his team's determination, saying the victory reflected their hard work and discipline.

"I thank my players for making us proud," Ssekabuuza said. "I am the only coach doing wonders, and once again I've done it. The remaining mission is to win the final."

Assistant coach Davis Nnono Ssozi echoed the excitement, saying the team was ready to bring glory home.

"I am extremely happy that we've reached the final. To our people of Buwekula, I assure you--we are bringing the trophy home," Nnono said.

Defender Peter Ggava expressed gratitude for the hard-fought victory.

"It's not easy traveling from Mubende to Mukono, but I thank God for giving us this win," he said.

Top scorer Jimmy Kalema attributed the team's success to unity and belief.

"It's not over yet, but we're confident of winning the final and making history as the first team to bring the Masaza Cup to Buwekula," Kalema said.

Buwekula will now face Singo in the Masaza Cup final scheduled for November 1, 2025.