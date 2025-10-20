Sudan: Launching Initiative to Unite Sudanese, Agar Calls for Community Reconciliation

- Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) - Revolutionary Front, General Malik Agar, has called for community reconciliation initiatives aimed at strengthening peaceful coexistence to promote security and stability in the country. He also stressed the importance of disarming groups opposing or supporting the rebellion.

Agar emphasized the need to resolve differences among the civilian factions, which, he said, had failed to formulate a unified vision and roadmap for governing Sudan in the post-war period.

Presenting a research paper titled "Insights into the Evolution of the SPLM: Developments and Transformations", in cooperation with the Angara Center for Press Services, Agar announced a part SPLM initiative to bring together all Sudanese societal forces--political and non-political--who took part in the foundation of the Sudanese state. He stated that the initiative is based on a comprehensive political roadmap and program titled "Towards a Unified, Secure, and Advanced Sudan."

He explained that the vision draws on Sudan's rich historical legacy and vast human and natural resources, aiming to achieve social justice, sustainable development, cultural diversity, national unity, sovereignty, and administrational and educational reform.

Agar noted that implementing this program requires collaboration with other political and societal components. He outlined a work plan involving the Armed Forces initiating security arrangements, disarmament, and reintegration processes, alongside enabling armed movements to transition into political organizations before the elections. He further proposed that the army should serve as the guarantor of the transitional period, while the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) should launch a broad consultation process involving political, societal, youth, and armed movements to present a vision for post-war Sudan founded on inclusivity.

He added that the transition toward electoral legitimacy will take time until the foundations of the state are established, warning that rushing into elections would be tantamount to a rush for political gains. Agar called for transcending the ongoing political rivalries.

He also proposed forming a National Committee to prepare the Constitutional Conference, a National Committee to draft the Constitution, and another National Committee to investigate war crimes and violations committed since April 2023, with the goal of laying the groundworky for criminal and transitional justice and national reconciliation.

The event, held at Al-Shamandoura Hall in Port Sudan, witnessed an unprecedented audience turnout. Several political and community leaders commented on Agar's paper, including Abdel-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Omar Khalafallah, Spokesperson of the Democratic Unionist Party (Origin), Dr. Amin Mahmoud, Secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party, Babikir Abkar Hamadain the Justice and Equality Movement, General Hamid Manan, Head of the Abyei Administration, Alia Hassan Abuna, Secretary-General of the Community Peace Council, and Hassan Abdel-Hamid, Chief of the Ajan Tribes.