Sudan: Foreign Minister Participates As Key Speaker in the Fifth Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development

Salim: Sudan's participation in the Aswan Forum reflects growing regional and international openness

Foreign Minister: Sudan remains a pivotal and positive pillar in securing the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa Region

Port Sudan, Oct. 19, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, is participating in the fifth edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, being held during October 19-20 in Aswan, Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Aswan Forum serves as a key platform that brings together leaders, policymakers, regional organizations, and civil society representatives.

The Aswan Fifth Edition Platform holds particular significance given the participation of high-level African and international figures contributing to shaping Africa's path amid complex global challenges.

The Forum focuses on issues of peace, security, and development; partnerships with regional and international organizations; and the exchange of perspectives on shared political, economic, and developmental challenges. It is also expected to discuss ways to enhance global and regional mechanisms and highlight global priorities, including climate risks, digital transformation, and the role of infrastructure and trade in fostering growth and sustaining peace.

This year's edition coincides with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), the 25th anniversary of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda, and the 10th anniversary of the Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) Agenda, reaffirming the Forum's commitment to advancing the participation of women and youth in shaping sustainable solutions.

Minister Mohy-Eddin Salim emphasized that Sudan's participation in the Forum aligns with the government's approach to strengthening engagement with the regional and international community, advancing peace and development agendas, and highlighting successful African and global development experiences.

He further noted that Sudan will present its vision and efforts to promote regional peace and security, outlining the Government of Hope's priorities in fostering social cohesion, building and sustaining peace, enhancing economic cooperation, and contributing to the regional integration agenda.

Ambassador Salim affirmed that Sudan remains a key and positive pillar in promoting stability and security across the Red Sea and Horn of Africa regions.

Sudan is represented at the Forum by a high-level delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and including the Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt, the Consul General in Aswan, and the Director of the African Affairs Directorate at the Ministry.