South Africa: President Ramaphosa Wishes Hindu Community a Blessed Diwali

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished South Africa's Hindu community a blessed and rejuvenating Festival of Lights on Monday, 20 October 2025.

President Ramaphosa said: "I wish our Hindu community a blessed festival that brings together elements of faith, cultural expression, outreach to people in need and belief in the centrality of family.

"This is a time of spiritual renewal and pride in traditions founded on a plurality of beliefs and values that underscore the diversity and unity of all of humanity.

"It is our shared prayer and hope that these values will triumph in communities and nations affected by division, hardship and conflict.

"May the observance of Diwali enrich our nation's social fabric and advance tolerance, inclusion and unity."