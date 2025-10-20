South Africa: Hlabisa to Visit Amampondomise King Matiwane for Traditional Governance Discussions

19 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, accompanied by his Deputy, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, will pay a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Zwelozuko Matiwane, the King of the AmaMpondomise Kingship, on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The visit is in response to a request from His Majesty King Matiwane to engage with the ministry.

The purpose is to discuss the reconstitution of Traditional Councils within the AmaMpondomise Kingship, as well as other important issues affecting traditional governance and leadership in the region.

This meeting is part of the CoGTA's ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships with traditional leadership institutions.

It aims to ensure that traditional governance structures are properly established, functional, and in compliance with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

The meeting will be held at AmaMpondomise Great Place, Upper Kroza, Qumbu, Eastern Cape, at 9 am.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.