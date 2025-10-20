South Africa: Hlabisa to Visit Amampondomise King Matiwane for Traditional Governance Discussions

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, accompanied by his Deputy, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, will pay a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Zwelozuko Matiwane, the King of the AmaMpondomise Kingship, on Monday, 20 October 2025.

The visit is in response to a request from His Majesty King Matiwane to engage with the ministry.

The purpose is to discuss the reconstitution of Traditional Councils within the AmaMpondomise Kingship, as well as other important issues affecting traditional governance and leadership in the region.

This meeting is part of the CoGTA's ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships with traditional leadership institutions.

It aims to ensure that traditional governance structures are properly established, functional, and in compliance with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

The meeting will be held at AmaMpondomise Great Place, Upper Kroza, Qumbu, Eastern Cape, at 9 am.