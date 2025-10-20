South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Armed Suspects in Kliphuiwel House Robberies

The Limpopo Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has instructed the police in Elandskraal to utilise all available resources in their efforts to apprehend the male suspects involved in a series of house robberies that occurred in Kliphuiwel village during the early hours of Saturday, 18 October 2025.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the suspects involved appear to be part of a group of criminal syndicates that targeted the Kliphuiwel Section community in the Sekhukhune District.

The modus operandi of these armed suspects reveals that they specifically aimed to invade various homes in the area at gunpoint, as evidenced by three separate incidents.

"At about 2am, five unknown male suspects with firearms allegedly entered the house of a female victim, who was sleeping with her family.

"They kicked open a bedroom door and took valuables, including a cellphone, schoolbag and also robbed the family of an undisclosed amount of cash," the SAPS statement read.

An incident of a home invasion occurred around 3am when an unknown male suspect pointed a firearm at a female victim outside her residence.

According to the police, the victim was ordered to enter her house, and two additional unknown males followed her inside and fired one shot.

"The suspects allegedly ransacked the house and took cellphones valued at more than R5 000 and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene."

At around 3:50am, a male victim was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by three male suspects while he was sleeping at home.

The trio then fired a shot outside the house before fleeing the scene on foot.

"I have directed the police to work tirelessly around the clock to track and arrest these suspects. We will never allow our community to live in fear of these criminal elements," said Hadebe.

SAPS has announced that a manhunt for the suspects is currently ongoing and is requesting anyone who has information that could help in apprehending these suspects to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Cedric Monakedi, on 082 414 6674.

Alternatively, you can reach the crime stop number at 08600 10111, report to your nearest police station, or use the MySAPSApp.