Nigeria: Postecoglou's Rein Over Aina, Awoniyi At Nottingham Forest Over

19 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

When Super Eagles Ola Aina returns from the hamstring injury he copped in September on international duty for Nigeria, he will not meet Ange Postecoglou as Nottingham Forest Manager.

The Australian's 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest has been nothing but disaster. His 3-0 defeat by Chelsea yesterday was the immediate nail to his coffin at City Ground. And was rightly sacked by Forest on Saturday.

And so, both Aina and his Super Eagles teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi, will pray their stocks grow under the new manager to take over from the former Tottenham Hotspur coach.

Awoniyi who had a near fatal injury at the tail end of last season is just worming his way back to the heart of Forest's forward line after spending couple of months on the sideline. He was yesterday replaced by Igor Jesus at the start of the second half. Aina is not due back until December.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Postecoglou's dismissal - 39 days after his appointment on 9 September - means his stint at Forest is the shortest permanent managerial reign in Premier League history.

He failed to win any of his eight matches in charge of Forest, with two draws and six defeats across all competitions.

Forest collected just one point from Postecoglou's five Premier League matches in charge, leaving the side one point above the relegation zone in 17th on his departure and in the bottom three following the day's later games.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou, has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect," a Forest statement read.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

It is understood Forest would like to make a quick appointment, having already considered Sean Dyche while there is also long-term interest in Fulham's Marco Silva, the Portuguese having worked under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, who he also owns.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.