Zimbabwe: 'Zanu-PF Is Alive, Vibrant and Strong'

Zanu — PF members are all bound by the resolutions adopted at the National People's Conference level as they are reflective of the aspirations of the people, President Mnangagwa said.

Towards that goal, the President said party representatives, who were in attendance at the historic conference here in Mutare, must cascade the resolutions passed and adopted to every corner of the country, giving direction on the route that the country will be taking over the course of the year.

In his closing remarks at the Zanu-PF 22nd Annual People's Conference in Mutare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the success of the party lies in the methodical and meticulous implementation of the resolutions that have a direct impact on the country's populace.

"Further, we all remain bound by the overall decisions and outcomes of the Party," President Mnangagwa said.

"In our Provinces and Districts, Branches and Cells, let us continue advancing transformational, action-oriented and

result-driven politics; the politics for economic development. The collective good of our people and the nation as a whole is the top priority."

President Mnangagwa said the party must ensure that all resolutions and decisions are effectively implemented to drive economic growth and enhance the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

He emphasised that tangible progress in improving people's welfare should remain at the centre of the party's programmes and policies.

"I applaud this Conference for coming up with our Party and national strategic compass as we march forward, towards Vision 2030," President Mnangagwa added. "This is anchored by practical resolutions and unparalleled decisions to scale up the utilisation of our God given resources for the benefit of our communities. Our collective determination to expand value chains, speed up rural industrialisation and increase the performance of agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism, among others, must be anchored at the grassroots level. The Party must operationalise Resolutions into deliverable programmes and projects.

"Villages/cells, branches and districts, up to the Provinces, should ensure that they are clearly laid out strategies and benchmarks towards realising the economic priorities we have set out, until our next gathering, and beyond."

The party, President Mnangagwa added, should improve collaborations with Government Ministries and departments in the implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS)2, which will be introduced next year as a successor to NDS1.

He said: "We all have a sacred duty to act and work harder, towards lifting many of our people out of poverty into prosperity.

"More so, as we transition to the National Development Strategy 2 Through the Whole of Party, Government and Society Approach, I expect stakeholders, including Ministries, Departments and Agencies, to improve collaboration and synergies. Be assured that the Party will continue to exercise overall leadership over all sectors of the economy."

The President implored party delegates to continue working hard throughout the implementation of party deliberations and resolutions.

"As we return to our respective provinces, districts, wards and villages/cells, let us remain alive to the fact that sustainable socio-economic development will result from hard, honest work as well as methodical and meticulous implementation of the outcomes of this Conference," he added.

"Nyika, inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhule kelwe ngabanikazi balo.

"With renewed vigour and optimism, let us continue to deliver a brighter and prosperous future for the people of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe."

President Mnangagwa also urged party members to ensure that party resolutions are cascaded to grassroots communities, including those in the diaspora. The President said: "As you go back home to your provinces, I urge you to tell our Party membership that, with each passing day, week and month, Zanu- PF and the people's revolution are marching forward, strong, and gaining popularity.

"Comprehensive feedback meetings must ensure that no one is left behind. The grassroots communities, including our Diaspora structures, should be updated on the Conference Resolutions and made to appreciate the roles they must play for collective success. This is how we must nurture and cement an unbreakable bond between the people and their Party, Zanu-PF."

President Mnangagwa said Zanu- PF remains a strong, dynamic and well-organised party -- the proven custodian of the nation's revolution -- committed to improving the quality of life for all Zimbabweans.

He added that the conference had reaffirmed the party's status as a transformative and modernising revolutionary movement committed to national self-determination. He also praised the 22nd National People's Conference for its open and forward-looking discussions, with resolutions underscoring the party's readiness to drive industrialisation, modernisation and improve citizens' quality of life.

President Mnangagwa said the report outlining the Party's progress since the 7th National People's Congress serves as both motivation and a reminder to take action, stressing the importance of unity and centralised leadership, adding that the Party must strengthen its structures and intensify mobilisation efforts.

The President also highlighted the need to uphold the Party Constitution, saying every member must respect the document and the country's laws.