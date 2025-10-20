Zimbabwe: 'Let's Champion the Politics of Economic Development'

Mutare — We all have a sacred duty to work harder towards lifting people of out poverty into prosperity, especially now that the country is transitioning to the next five-year economic plan, the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2), President Mnangagwa has said.

He also said the ruling party, ZANU PF, must operationalise its resolutions into deliverable programmes and projects, while villages (cells), branches, districts and provinces should ensure that there are clearly laid out strategies and benchmarks towards realising the economic priorities set out by the party.

In his closing remarks at the ZANU PF 22nd Annual National People's Conference in Mutare yesterday, the President said the success of the party lies in the methodical and meticulous implementation of the resolutions that have a direct impact on the people.

"In our provinces and districts, branches and cells, let us continue advancing transformational, action-oriented and result-driven politics -- the politics for economic development. The collective good of our people and the nation as a whole is the top priority," he said.

"Comrades, I applaud this conference for coming up with our party and national strategic compass as we march forward towards Vision 2030. This is anchored by practical resolutions and unparalleled decisions to scale up the utilisation of our God-given resources for the benefit of our communities," he said.

"Our collective determination to expand value chains, speed up rural industrialisation and increase the performance of agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism, among others, must be anchored at the grassroots level.

"The party must operationalise resolutions into deliverable programmes and projects.

"Villages/cells, branches and districts, up to the provinces, should ensure that there are clearly laid out strategies and benchmarks towards realising the economic priorities we have set out, until our next gathering, and beyond."

Government ministries, departments and agencies, the President said, should improve collaboration and synergies to ensure the effective implementation of policies and programmes.

"We all have a sacred duty to act and work harder towards lifting many of our people out of poverty into prosperity; more so, as we transition to the National Development Strategy 2," he said.

"Through the whole of party, Government and society approach, I expect stakeholders, including ministries, departments and agencies to improve collaboration and synergies."

Bound by resolutions

ZANU PF members, he added, are all bound by the resolutions adopted at the National People's Conference level as they are reflective of the aspirations of the people.

"Further, we all remain bound by the overall decisions and outcomes of the party," President Mnangagwa said.

The party, he added, must ensure that all resolutions and decisions are effectively implemented to drive economic growth and enhance the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

He emphasised that tangible progress in improving people's welfare should remain at the centre of the party's programmes and policies.

"As we return to our respective provinces, districts, wards and villages/cells, let us remain alive to the fact that sustainable socio-economic development will result from hard, honest work as well as methodical and meticulous implementation of the outcomes of this conference," he added.

"Nyika, inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhule-kelwe ngabanikazi balo.

"With renewed vigour and optimism, let us continue to deliver a brighter and prosperous future for the people of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe."

Well-organised party

President Mnangagwa said ZANU PF remains a strong, dynamic and well-organised party, which is committed to improving the quality of life for all Zimbabweans.

"As you go back home to your provinces, I urge you to tell our party membership that, with each passing day, week and month, ZANU PF and the people's revolution are marching forward, strong, and gaining popularity. Comprehensive feedback meetings must ensure that no one is left behind. The grassroots communities, including our Diaspora structures, should be updated on the Conference resolutions and made to appreciate the roles they must play for collective success. This is how we must nurture and cement an unbreakable bond between the people and their party, ZANU PF."

The conference, President Mnangagwa added, had reaffirmed the party's status as a transformative and modernising revolutionary movement committed to national self-determination.

He also praised the 22nd National People's Conference for its open and forward-looking discussions, with resolutions underscoring the party's readiness to drive industrialisation, modernisation and improve citizens' quality of life.

The President said outsiders had no right to dictate anything to the ruling party.

"We are running our own race and no one, including outsiders, should dictate anything to us. Gwendo gwedu tisu tinoziva mafambirwo arwo. Ngatishandei ndima dzedu dzatakapiwa nemusangano wedu. Tose tinofanirwa kuramba tiri musvo weZANU PF, kwete kuita nhinhi."

The President also said combined efforts by Zimbabwe and its regional peers in SADC will lead to the collapse of illegal economic sanctions that were imposed on the country by the United States and its Western allies.

On Saturday, the Southern African Development Community, together with progressive countries, will commemorate Anti-Sanctions Day.

"Comrades, one week from now, on the 25th of October, is SADC Anti-Sanctions Day. Through combined efforts, with other countries in the region and beyond, the walls of sanctions and coercive measures must crumble. In our respective provinces and districts, let us conscientise and mobilise our nation to resist and continue amplifying their voices towards the total and unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on our country. United we stand, divided we fall. Victory is certain."

Key highlights