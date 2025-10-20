Zimbabwe: Conference Sets Deadline to Implement President Mnangagwa's Term Extension

Mutare — GovernmentT and Zanu-PF have been given a deadline of the 23rd Zanu-PF National People's Conference in October 2026 to implement Resolution Number 1, to extend the term limit of President Mnangagwa to 2030.

This emerged yesterday at the end of the Zanu-PF National Annual People's Conference, where the party also adopted resolutions on the economy, including the introduction of a local mono currency and scrapping of some taxes such as the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax in Zimbabwe (IMTT)

In his remarks, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the National People's Conference unanimously resolved that the presidential term limit of President Mnangagwa be extended beyond 2028.

"The 22nd Zanu-PF National People's Conference unanimously resolved that the Presidential term of President Mnangagwa be extended beyond 2028. Delegates affirmed that President Mnangagwa's visionary leadership, marked by stability, economic recovery and transformative national development, must continue to guide the nation beyond the current constitutional term limit," said Cde Ziyambi.

The conference, Cde Ziyambi said, further directed that both the party and Government put in place the necessary legal, constitutional and administrative measures to ensure that this resolution is fully implemented and operationalised by the time of the next Conference.

A move to extend the term limit is intended to ensure continuity of leadership and stability in the implementation of national development policies.

Cde Ziyambi highlighted that financial and currency reforms also featured prominently, with resolutions calling for strengthening of the ZiG currency, removal of the IMTT on transfers, and enhancement of currency durability.

The Conference further resolved that September 15 be declared Munhumutapa Day in honour of President Mnangagwa.

"This day will serve as a national commemoration of his exemplary leadership, visionary guidance and unwavering commitment to the ideals of sovereignty, unity and economic empowerment. Delegates agreed that Munhumutapa Day will symbolise the continuation of the great legacy of nation-building, resilience, and pride in Zimbabwe's cultural and historical heritage, reflecting the enduring spirit of the Munhumutapa Kingdom under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa," he said. Further resolutions addressed party and affiliate development, calling for the expedited registration of affiliates and the provision of vehicles and motorcycles to party leaders to enhance mobility and efficiency in party operations across the country.

In reinforcing governance, Cde Ziyambi said the conference resolved to prioritise the deployment of ideologically aligned cadres within the civil service, ensuring consistency in the execution of government policies in line with the national vision.

He stated that the conference also recognised the invaluable role of non-combatants in the liberation struggle, proposing that they be accorded provincial hero status in recognition of their contributions to the nation's independence.

On the economic front, he said the resolutions called for the expansion of irrigation schemes, the development of the gastronomic economy and the implementation of a title deeds programme to strengthen land ownership and productivity.

Further, Cde Ziyambi said the Government was urged to expedite social safety nets, addressing outstanding historical debts under the BEAM programme to protect vulnerable communities.

The conference, he said, also prioritised Public Service and welfare improvements, including the review of benefits for civil servants and pensioners, the upgrading of training institutions and the creation of a national road accident fund.

In the health sector, he said the conference called for the urgent procurement of medicines and ensuring their consistent availability in hospitals and clinics nationwide.

The conference further emphasised local production of lithium batteries and renewable energy technologies as part of the country's industrialisation drive.

Turning to infrastructure development, Cde Ziyambi stated that it remains a national priority, with a call to modernise border posts and revitalise the railway network to improve trade efficiency and connectivity.

The resolutions on women and youth reaffirmed Zanu-PF's dedication to inclusive empowerment.

The party committed to 50/50 participation of women in all sectors, expanding access to housing and finance for women, and strengthening youth livelihood programmes to curb drug abuse and foster entrepreneurship.

In promoting sustainable growth, he said the Government was urged to enforce environmental protection laws and safeguard wetlands for future generations.

In education, he said the party proposed the establishment of a School of Hospitality in Victoria Falls and a School of Mines in each province, highlighting the strategic link between education, innovation, and economic growth.

The party resolved the need to amend the Urban Council Act and the Rural Development Council Act to make sure that local Government takes over non-performing local councils.

These resolutions reflect the party's deep commitment to consolidating national unity, strengthening governance, empowering citizens, and accelerating the attainment of Vision 2030 through economic empowerment and value addition.