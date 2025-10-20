Zimbabwe: Expedite Changes to Extend President's Term - Zanu-PF

The government has been directed to begin working on legislative and constitutional changes that will allow President Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 to ensure policy continuity, economic stability and the consolidation of national development gains.

This emerged yesterday at the close of the party's 22nd Annual National People's Conference in Mutare, where delegates unanimously adopted a series of resolutions reinforcing the party's support for the President's continued leadership.

The conference also endorsed sweeping economic, social and governance measures, including the adoption of a mono-currency regime and the scrapping of certain taxes such as the intermediated money transfer tax (IMTT).

Presenting the resolutions, ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said the conference had spoken "with one voice", declaring that President Mnangagwa's "visionary and transformative leadership" should continue beyond 2028.

"On the state of the party, that whereas the 21st National People's Conference of ZANU PF held on 26 October 2024 in Bulawayo, resolved as follows: In recognition of the extensive developmental milestones and the significant socio-economic progress achieved under the leadership of the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa, it is resolved that his term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe be extended beyond 2028 to 2030," said Cde Ziyambi.

The conference, he said, directed that both the party and Government immediately begin the process of putting in place the necessary legal, constitutional and administrative measures to ensure the resolution is implemented before next year's National People's Conference.

"The party and Government are therefore directed to initiate the requisite legislative amendments to give full effect to this resolution to ensure continuity, stability and the sustained transformation of the nation.

"Noting that no notable steps have been taken to implement this resolution, this conference hereby reaffirms this resolution and directs the Secretary of Legal Affairs and the Minister of Justice to ensure that before the 23rd National People's Conference, this resolution of the party is fully implemented. Furthermore, all organs of the party, including the Central Committee and the Politburo, are directed to ensure that this resolution is fully implemented."

The conference called for the strengthening of the ZiG currency, removal of the IMTT on electronic transactions and measures to enhance currency stability and durability.

"The party directs Government to strengthen and intensify robust support for the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency to ensure that ZiG retains the status of sole legal tender for all domestic transactions, including the purchase of fuel.

"Promote formalisation and banking through the removal of the IMTT transaction charges and reduction of other bank charges, making ZIG more accessible, affordable and attractive for all domestic financial transactions, thereby promoting financial inclusion and strengthening the nation's monetary stability.

"Improve the durability of the ZiG notes with enhanced security features and increase its circulation in all denominations to safeguard market stability and maintain public confidence in the national currency."

Conference delegates also proposed expanding irrigation schemes, improving productivity through a title deeds programme and promoting the growth of the gastronomic economy as part of diversification efforts.

In a gesture of reverence, the conference further resolved that September 15 -- Munhumutapa Day -- be declared a national holiday in honour of President Mnangagwa's "exemplary leadership, visionary guidance and unwavering commitment to national sovereignty and unity".

To reinforce ideological cohesion, the conference resolved that the deployment of cadres in the civil service be prioritised for individuals aligned with the party's vision, ensuring the seamless execution of Government policies.

At the local Government level, ZANU PF called for amendments to the Urban Councils Act and Rural District Councils Act to enable the central Government to take over non-performing local authorities.

Conference resolved that infrastructure development remains a cornerstone of the national agenda, with delegates urging accelerated modernisation of border posts and revitalisation of the railway network.

"The party directs Government to upgrade and modernise all border posts to meet global best practices and international standards. Continue the rehabilitation and modernisation of all major highways and roads across Zimbabwe. Revitalise the railway's infrastructure for efficient movement of both goods and passengers. Enforce regulations governing transportation of heavy materials by roads," Cde Ziyambi added.

"Implement measures to desilt and maintain water bodies to ensure sustainable water supply.

"Expedite the completion of the construction of the Gwayi-Shangani and Kunzvi dams."

On education, the conference proposed establishing a school of hospitality in Victoria Falls and a school of mines in every province, underscoring the party's belief in linking education, innovation and economic growth.