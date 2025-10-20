Zimbabwe: Let's Continue Planting Trees, President Mnangagwa Exhorts

Mutare — Zimbabweans continue planting trees to promote environmental conservation, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking after planting the commemorative tree on the sidelines of the 22nd ZANU PF Annual National People's Conference at the Mutare Polytechnic yesterday, the President said the tradition should also be passed on to the next generation.

The Terminalia mantaly (Umbrella/Madagascar almond) tree was also planted as a dedication to President Mnangagwa's late mother, Mbuya Mhurai Mnangagwa.

"We also need to conserve our environment as a people, and I am happy. It should be a tradition that we carry over from generation to generation."

President Mnangagwa was also presented with a book that chronicles his life during his days in prison. The book, titled "Diary of Trabablas (1964-1974) Prisoner 841/66", will be officially launched at Khami Prison in December.

It was compiled by the Friends of Joshua Nkomo Trust. President Mnangagwa said the book reminds him and the country of the journey travelled over the past 50 years.

"It invokes memories of torture; the journey that we have travelled. I am happy that today we are free, but we should not forget where we came from. Such history shows you what tribulations we went through, 40-50 years ago, that is the story and that is reality."

Forestry Commission spokesperson Mrs Violet Makoto called on the nation to emulate the President in planting more trees for a sustainable environment.

"This is an opportunity that we are very proud of as the Forestry Commission, as it is a way of strengthening the conviction that the country has in terms of what is important: the need for us to prepare ourselves and combat climate change," she said.

"So, we take the honour of having the President leading in such an event because it paves the way for what is coming.

"We are about to get into the tree-planting season right now, where we are supposed to plant about 25 million trees as a country. And when you have the highest office in the land endorsing such activities, it makes the work easier for us as we go into our communities.

"So, we are very happy for this occasion. And what we have witnessed is the President planting the Terminalia mantaly tree. This is a tree that we found fitting to plant here because we are told that this place is going to host the provincial party offices.

"They are going to be constructed here. So, we have also thought to use that same species that we have been using for the beautification of towns and cities to also make this place a pleasant place for people to discuss issues related to our country's development."