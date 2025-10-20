Zimbabwe: Highway Overhaul to Power Trade, Tourism and Industry

THE ongoing rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, together with the proposed upgrade of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, is expected to accelerate economic growth along Zimbabwe's southern corridor.

The massive infrastructure drive is expected to boost trade, mining, tourism and logistics while deepening regional integration in line with the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and Vision 2030.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route serves as a key trade artery linking Zimbabwe's southern border to the industrial hub of Bulawayo and the western tourism corridor.

Infrastructure experts say the PPP model reflects the Government's strategy to leverage private sector investment to complement fiscal resources and fast-track delivery of major projects.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Stretching 438 kilometres, the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway connects the country's industrial base to the tourism capital and acts as a strategic gateway to regional markets in Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

Once complete, the modernised route is expected to enhance trade flows, reduce transit times and stimulate investment across multiple sectors.

For years, however, the road has been plagued by potholes, eroded shoulders and narrow lanes, leading to accidents and transport delays.

Its comprehensive rehabilitation will now transform it into a safe, efficient and commercially vibrant corridor.

Speaking at the third edition of the Africa Infrastructure and Built Environment Conference (AfriConfex) in Bulawayo last week, chief director of roads in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer David Jana, said highway modernisation was a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's infrastructure renewal agenda.

"Improved road infrastructure along the southern corridor will boost logistics efficiency and attract private sector investment," he said.

"Once fully modernised, the highway will significantly reduce travel time, enhance safety and improve connectivity between major economic zones such as Bulawayo, Hwange and Victoria Falls."

NDS2, he said, would prioritise accelerated road upgrades through PPP models.

"Under the soon-to-be-launched National Development Strategy 2, there will be accelerated road upgrades," said Eng Jana.

"We have many projects in the pipeline to make the country competitive in terms of facilitating the movement of goods and freight. In the region, Zimbabwe has one of the most extensive road networks, making it easier and shorter to move goods in and out of the country."

Eng Jana said completion of the Beitbridge Border Post modernisation and the ongoing Harare-Beitbridge highway upgrade have already increased traffic and trade along the North-South Corridor.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona reaffirmed Government's commitment to delivering infrastructure projects that benefit citizens.

"This has worked for the Beitbridge-Harare Road Rehabilitation Project; Beitbridge Border Post Modernisation and Expansion Project; Mbudzi (Trabablas) Interchange Project and many more anticipated PPP arrangements in border post upgrading at Chirundu and Forbes," said Minister Mhona.

"Indeed, we are upbeat that the success story of NDS1 will continue to be told as we enter the NDS2 phase."

Land-linked hub

Zimbabwe's infrastructure drive, Minister Mhona said, is anchored in enhancing regional connectivity and positioning the country as a "land-linked" hub.

"Zimbabwe is transforming from a landlocked nation into a land-linked regional hub as we unlock new trade and economic opportunities," he said.

"Our efforts in upgrading road infrastructure are now manifesting through the road corridors approach, with the North-South, Beira Development and Limpopo corridors being the anchors of connectivity as a transit nation.

"Our unique geographical location positions Zimbabwe as a critical link between major markets, facilitating the movement of goods and services. Zimbabwe's role in regional trade and economic integration is therefore critical."

He added that the country must capitalise on this advantage to attract investment and drive trade.

"The upgrading of road infrastructure is one of the initiatives Government has implemented to reduce transit times," Minister Mhona added.

"This is being complemented by upgrading the country's border posts and streamlining our customs procedures, thus fostering a favourable business environment and increasing the overall efficiency of the transport network."

Economists view the ongoing rehabilitation as a long-overdue catalyst for sustainable growth along the southern corridor.

Trade economist Dr Ndabezitha Sithole said the project would have a multiplier effect across industries.

"This highway is not just a transport link; it's an economic lifeline," said Dr Sithole.

"Once complete, we will see increased freight efficiency, lower transport costs and expanded business activity, particularly in mining, manufacturing and tourism."

He said improved connectivity would make it easier for coal and cement producers in Hwange and surrounding areas to access domestic and export markets.

"The Bulawayo-Hwange-Victoria Falls route is central to the movement of minerals, power equipment and building materials," Dr Sithole added.

"By modernising it, we reduce logistical bottlenecks and improve the competitiveness of Zimbabwean exports."

He said the highway upgrade would also create new economic nodes and stimulate small and medium enterprise growth.

"Whenever you modernise a major highway, you automatically create opportunities for local enterprises -- fuel stations, food outlets, logistics hubs, lodges and tourism services," he said.

"The spillover effects on employment and local revenue generation are significant."

Tourism experts say the modernisation will unlock massive potential for the hospitality sector.

Victoria Falls, one of Zimbabwe's biggest foreign currency earners, is expected to benefit from increased domestic and international tourist arrivals once the road is complete.

"Seamless connectivity enhances the visitor experience and strengthens Zimbabwe's position as a world-class destination," said Wild Net Safari operations manager Ms Brenda Phiri.

Beyond tourism, the project aligns with the Government's devolution agenda by ensuring that communities along the route -- including Lupane, Dete and Hwange -- benefit from improved access to markets, healthcare and education.

Ms Phiri described the modernisation as "a game-changer for regional economic integration."

"The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway is part of the regional transport backbone linking Sadc economies," she said.

"Modernising it will make Zimbabwe a preferred route for trade between South Africa, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, enhancing our transit revenue and investment attractiveness."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Zimbabwe Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coal mining firms in Hwange were recently urged to pool resources and assist in the rehabilitation of the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo railway line, saying the initiative would not only benefit the mining sector but also promote tourism and preserve the country's road infrastructure.

Over the years, mining companies have increasingly relied on road transport to ferry bulk minerals such as coal, chrome and platinum, putting pressure on the national road network, raising maintenance costs and causing more accidents.

"In my view, once those firms take heed of the call and chip in to rehabilitate the railway line and use rail for bulk mineral transportation, that would elongate the road's lifespan and condition," added Dr Sithole.

"Therefore, the highway is firmly set to add more economic value."

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) remains a key enabler of industrial activity, agriculture, mining and regional trade.

An efficient rail system reduces the cost of doing business, eases pressure on the road network and facilitates bulk cargo movement.

According to the Government, the rehabilitation programme will include upgrading tracks, signalling systems, rolling stock and the eventual expansion of lines to new industrial and mining zones.

Zimbabwe's rail network covers between 3 000 and 3 400 kilometres, but its operational capacity has been limited by ageing equipment and vandalism, particularly on electrified lines.

Upon completion, the modernised Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway is expected to transform the southern corridor into a vibrant economic belt connecting Zimbabwe's mining, industrial and tourism hubs to regional markets -- a major step towards achieving Vision 2030's goal of an upper middle-income economy.