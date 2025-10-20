Zimbabwe: President Commissions Pharmaceutical Warehouse, Milling Plant

Mutare — PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA yesterday commissioned two strategic facilities in Mutare -- the new National Pharmaceutical (NatPharm) Warehouse and the Mega Market Flour Milling Plant -- which are set to enhance access to essential medicines and increase the availability of key fast-moving consumer goods, respectively.

Delivering his keynote address during the commissioning of the US$23 million Mega Market Flour Milling Plant on the sidelines of the 22nd ZANU PF National People's Conference, President Mnangagwa said the country's health delivery system is on the rebound, with a 56 percent increase in pharmaceutical entities since the inception of the Second Republic in 2017.

The President had earlier commissioned and toured the newly established US$6,96 million National Pharmaceutical Warehouse, located adjacent to the Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare. The warehouse was built by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme and the Global Fund.

The new NatPharm warehouse facility, President Mnangagwa said, attests to his Government's commitment to facilitating reliable access to essential medicines and health commodities, crucial in reducing mortality and morbidity, improving population health and supporting the health delivery system.

"I want to assure the nation that the Government will continue to capacitate NatPharm to ensure the availability of medicines. At the same time, the need to stimulate national self-reliance and productivity through local manufacturing and medical equipment remains critical," he said.

"Since 2018, there has been a 56 percent increase in the number of pharmaceutical entities from nine in 2020 to the current 14.

"I, however, challenge the Government, private sector, institutions of higher learning as well as development partners to scale up collaboration so that we add on to the current plans we have."

He also pledged Government's commitment to improving the country's health delivery system.

"A viable health sector is not only an indicator, but also a precondition and outcome of the social and economic sustainable development. My administration is currently implementing programmes and projects that will guarantee us a full range of quality and affordable health services where people need them, physically, for the most vulnerable in our communities," he said.

"The Mutare NatPharm warehouse facility, which we are commissioning today, attests to my Government's current progress to facilitate reliable access to essential medicines and health commodities. These are crucial in reducing mortality and morbidity, improving population health and supporting the health delivery system. The commissioning of this warehouse follows that of the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse in Harare, which I recently toured.

"I commend the partnership between the Government of Zimbabwe, the Global Fund and the United Nations Development Programme that resulted in the construction of the warehouse facility at a cost of US$6,96 million. The inclusion of an increased storage facility and 320kW solar power system are welcome features that will enable the timely delivery of medicines to rural clinics, mission hospitals and community health centres."

Additional warehouses

President Mnangagwa was impressed with the convenient location of the Mutare NatPharm warehouse and tasked the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure the construction of similar warehouses in other provinces proceeds according to plan.

"It is pleasing the strategic location of the warehouse along the Beira Corridor and closer proximity to the Port of Beira present opportunities for increased efficiencies to reduce supply bottlenecks. The facility will not only benefit the people of Manicaland but the entire nation of Zimbabwe, serving as a receiving warehouse for incoming medical commodities," he added.

"I urge the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure that the construction of additional warehouses in other provinces goes according to plan. This will significantly improve the operational efficiency in the access of medicines, drugs and medical consumables in our health service delivery system and further enhance our quest to achieve universal health coverage."

The new warehouse is designed to improve the distribution of medical supplies across Manicaland, serving over 335 health facilities, including clinics and hospitals, as envisioned under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The NatPharm warehouse is a modern facility, equipped with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to maintain optimal storage conditions, ensuring the efficacy of medicines.

The warehouse stores medicine four times more than the old one and houses about 3 100 pallets of medicines, coupled with advanced inventory management systems, and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, like flex machines and electric pallet lifters.

Electric pallet lifters are an essential tool for factories, warehouses and shop floors, where pallets need to be moved or racked.

President Mnangagwa also commended Mutare's fast-moving consumer goods manufacturing concern Mega Market for its role in the country's industrialisation drive and employment creation.

"I congratulate Mega Market for the success milestone since they entered Zimbabwe's business arena. The decision by Government to confer National Project Status to this entity is now paying dividends. Congratulations!" the President said.

"I would like to thank the board, management and staff of Mega Market for the focus and hard work that resulted in the meticulous implementation, strategic planning, culminating in the establishment of this additional investment.

"Again, I say congratulations! The investment by Mega Market in the Flour Milling Plant comes at an opportune time when our country continues to realise mega wheat harvests.

"Growing milling capacity is of great significance. This investment will therefore yield enormous economic benefits within the province and Zimbabwe at large. These include the creation of new jobs as well as contributions to the reduction of the import bill and GDP (gross domestic product) growth. It is impressive that, as Mega Market, you have lined up multimillion-dollar projects. You can count on my Government to give you the requisite support," he said.

President Mnangagwa underscored the Government's commitment to the industrialisation drive.

"Under the Second Republic, our country has been characterised by accelerated mordenisation and industrialisation. Since 2018, the opening up of the economy, as well as the implementation of vast, pronged reforms and transformative practices, has resulted in the rejuvenation of all sectors of the economy," he said.

"Additionally, the support of scientific research and innovation-driven industrial growth continues to be prioritised. Undoubtedly, we are now an economy brimming with rapid development. The manufacturing sector, in particular, has seen increased capacity utilisation and an ever-expanding industrial base both in terms of diversity and size."