Zimbabwe: Farmers Prepare 9,2 Million Pfumvudza/Intwasa Plots

Farmers have established more than 9,2 million Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots as preparations for the 2025/26 summer cropping season gather pace.

Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (Ardas) chief director Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi said the recent rainfall has jolted many farmers into action across the country, with commercial farmers stepping up their tillage efforts.

"This year, the Government is supporting three million households, each expected to prepare three plots, translating to a total of nine million plots nationwide.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The current figure has already surpassed the target, reaching 9,2 million plots, of which the extra 200 000 are adoption plots created by farmers who voluntarily embraced the system after witnessing its benefits," she said.

Most farmers have adopted the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept after witnessing the benefits.

Some now cultivate up to 25 plots under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, signalling a significant shift towards commercial-level production.

"Inputs such as seed, fertiliser and chemicals are already being distributed to GMB depots countrywide, with full availability expected by the end of October," she said.

Mrs Magwenzi encouraged farmers to adopt mulching practices to conserve water, reduce evaporation and minimise weed growth, noting that proper implementation could even eliminate the need for herbicides, thereby promoting a more sustainable farming approach.

"Our teams are on the ground from provincial to village level, ensuring every farmer is supported as we move towards a successful summer season," she said.

The Government introduced the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to maximise productivity per unit area, even during drought periods, to ensure household and national food and nutritional security.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa involves the utilisation of small pieces of land and applying the correct agronomic practices for higher returns.

The approach can be used in marginal areas and still give high yields.

According to experts, an average family of four to six requires a bucket of maize every week and could produce food to last it a whole year on a small piece of land.

An average of four to six members consumes a bucket of maize (20 kilogrammes of maize-meal) a week, and if using the potholing method, a farmer needs 28 holes in which he or she sows two seed units per hole, to get a total of 56 cobs enough for one week's consumption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Each week the family can feed from 28 holes and with the 52 rows yielding an average of one tonne, while a family of four to six consumes about half a tonne and food security is guaranteed.

By using this concept, a farmer can also irrigate crops using a bucket and get a bumper harvest as opposed to planting maize on a large area without adequate resources and end up getting low yields.

Farmers can produce other crops such as soyabeans, cotton and traditional grains, among others, using the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept.