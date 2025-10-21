Zimbabwe: Cosafa Postpones 2025 Women's Championship

20 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has announced the postponement of the 2025 COSAFA Women's Championship.

In a statement, COSAFA said the decision was made after failing to secure a suitable host in time for the competition.

"We regret to inform you that the COSAFA Women's Championship 2025 has been postponed due to the current unavailability of a host," the statement read.

COSAFA, which oversees football development and competitions among 14 Southern African member associations, said consultations are ongoing with potential hosts to ensure the smooth organisation of the tournament.

"COSAFA is currently engaging with potential hosts to ensure the successful delivery of this competition," the statement read.

The regional body indicated that the tournament is now expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026, with final dates and venues to be announced in due course.

"The tournament is foreseen to take place in the first quarter of 2026, with further details to be communicated in due course," said COSAFA.

COSAFA expressed appreciation to its member associations and stakeholders for their patience and continued support, reaffirming its commitment to advancing women's football in Southern Africa.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work to maintain the high standards of women's football within our region," COSAFA said.

