Ethiopia: ENDF Says 48 Fano Fighters Killed, 40 Wounded As Clashes Intensify in Amhara Region

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) said it has killed 48 and wounded 40 armed fighters, including several Fano leaders, during coordinated counterinsurgency operations carried out on Saturday, 18 October 2025, across parts of the West Gojjam, North Gojjam, and Awi zones in the Amhara Regional State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 19 October 2025, the ENDF said the operations were conducted as part of a "law enforcement campaign" targeting what it described as "extremist elements" destabilizing the region.

According to the statement, in the West Gojjam Zone's Wonberma District, Kuchi Kebele, under the coordination of the Eastern Command, 13 fighters were killed and eight captured. Similar operations in Awi Zone's Banja District, Asim Kebele, resulted in the killing of 23 fighters and wound 19 others, the statement said.

The army named several of those captured, including Chekol Zemenu, identified as a Fano organizer and militia commander; Chekol Kinde; Belsti Zemenu, Dengawu Tilahun, and Girma Mekonnen, who were described as coordinators within the group.

In the North Gojjam Zone, particularly around Denamariam Kebele of the Bahir Dar Zuria District, the ENDF reported 17 killed and 8 wounded, including Fekadu Kalemework, a former federal police officer and Fano campaign coordinator; Minilik Mulat, a militia leader; Andualem Marelign, a campaign coordinator; and Bekele Tigabu and Alelegn Chilote, identified as militia commanders.

Those reportedly killed include Getnet Kassa, Esuyawkal Abe Wegelssa, Tigabu Abita, and Getahun Kassahun, whom the statement described as local unit leaders.

Overall, the Defense Forces said 48 fighters were killed and 40 wounded during operations conducted on 18 October, adding that regional security forces, working alongside the army, "demonstrated remarkable courage and discipline."

The ENDF further claimed that "although the extremists will likely resort to their usual false lamentations, they will no longer enjoy the sympathy of the Amhara people," vowing that the Eastern Command "will continue to strengthen its law enforcement duties against those who infiltrate and endanger civilians."

The statement comes amid reports of renewed fighting across several parts of the Amhara region, where Fano forces have reportedly seized control of multiple areas following clashes with government troops.

Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on Saturday, 18 October 2025, citing residents and Fano leaders, that the group had taken control of localities including Checheho, Zebit, Geregera, and Aflakit--areas stretching between the South Gondar and North Wollo zones.

A resident of Checheho told DW that Fano forces were in full control of those areas. Lt. Col. Mikiyas, commander of the Checheho garrison, also confirmed to DW that Fano fighters had captured "six districts in North Wollo Zone" and said government forces had suffered "heavy losses" in recent fighting around Raya Kobo, Muja, and Kulmesk.

Another Fano fighter interviewed by DW claimed the group had also captured Sanka, Zebit, and Dibala earlier in the week.

The ENDF, in a separate statement released on Friday, 17 October 2025, said it had carried out operations in Meresa and surrounding areas of North Wollo Zone against what it described as "a group working to destabilize local peace." The statement said several insurgents were captured and weapons confiscated during the operation.

In Central Gondar Zone's Takusa District, the ENDF reported capturing 42 fighters, killing 21 others, and seizing what it described as "a large cache of weapons and ammunition."

Meanwhile, in a diplomatic letter dated 2 October 2025, addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos (PhD) accused the Eritrean government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of supporting Fano fighters during their September offensive to capture Woldiya.

The letter alleged that "TPLF leaders and combatants directly participated in the campaign" under a new alliance called 'Ts'mido,' formed with the aim of "waging war against Ethiopia."

The letter cautioned that Ethiopia "continued to exercise maximum restraint" but warned that "such restraint is not without limits."