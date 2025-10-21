Ethiopia: Concerned Ethiopians Convene in Amsterdam, Urge for Transitional Framework Rooted in Peace, Stability to Address Ethiopia's 'Worsening Political, Security, and Economic Crises'

Addis Abeba — A group of concerned Ethiopians representing various political organizations, armed and civil society groups, scholars, and activists convened in Amsterdam on October 18 to discuss what they described as Ethiopia's "worsening political, security, and economic crises."

In a statement sent to Addis Standard, the representatives said the gathering, which follows a similar meeting held in August 2025 in the United States, was organized to deliberate on "the importance of political transitioning, the principles and process of political settlement, mechanisms for transition to peace, and the management of external actors' influence."

The statement asserted that after seven years in power, "Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's unchecked power, war-mongering, and governance failures have plunged Ethiopia into a grave political and security crisis."

The statement further said that "widespread violence has led to the breakdown of security, severe economic hardship, and growing social instability," while "reckless foreign policy decisions have damaged Ethiopia's diplomatic standing and now threaten its national interests and sovereignty."

"All Ethiopians, regardless of ethnicity or region, have suffered under Abiy Ahmed's dictatorial, kleptocratic, and inhumane rule - except a small circle of elites benefiting from the regime," the statement added.

The representatives said that despite official claims of progress, "evidence points to a weakening state and deteriorating institutions," noting that the expanding armed resistance across the country "has further undermined both federal and regional security forces." They also blamed the diversion of national resources to "war operations and vanity projects" for crippling the economy and devastating livelihoods.

"Unless all stakeholders recognize the full scope of the crisis and begin coordinated action, the collapse of central authority remains a real and imminent danger," the statement warned, adding that without adequate preparations, Ethiopia risks "an even greater humanitarian, economic, and political catastrophe."

Based on these assessments, the participants issued a joint call for armed groups, political and civil movements, opposition organizations, the diaspora, and civil society to acknowledge the looming crisis and "urgently coordinate their currently fragmented efforts."

They also urged stakeholders to "develop a framework to fill the security vacuum in a post-Abiy Ethiopia, enabling peaceful resolution of disputes that have divided the opposition," and to "formulate alternative ideas for a transitional arrangement rooted in peace, stability, and continuity of basic state functions."

To advance these efforts, the participants announced the formation of a European coordinating group to work alongside a similar team established in the United States "to prepare for a democratic transition in a post-Abiy era."